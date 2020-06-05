 
National Careers Service Virtual Jobs Fair returns in June

Following the success of its first #VirtualJobsFair in May, with over 1000 job, apprenticeship and volunteering opportunities advertised, the @NationalCareers Service is holding a second fair from Monday 8 to Friday 12 June.

To ensure people are receiving crucial careers support during the Covid-19 outbreak, the National Careers Service is working to bring job seekers and employers closer together by advertising vacancies across social media.

The Virtual Jobs Fair will virtually visit nine different regions of England throughout the week and give employers in those regions a chance to advertise current opportunities. The National Careers Service will promote these opportunities through its national and regional social media channels.

People can search for #JobsHour to find these vacancies or follow National Careers Service social media channels to find out more and see vacancies during the week. The National Careers Service will also provide free personalised careers information, advice and guidance for anyone wanting advice on vacancies, next steps or finding a role that is right for them.

Noteworthy additions to the second fair are the inclusion of more localised hashtags to help people to identify opportunities relevant to them and Wednesday’s live Facebook ‘Employment Workshop’ which will give people tips on writing CVs and preparing for interviews. ’Jobs Hour’ will run at 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm following the timetable below.

RegionDateTime
North East and Cumbria Monday 8 June 11am to 12pm
North West Monday 8 June 1pm to 2pm
Yorkshire and Humber Tuesday 9 June 11am to 12pm
East Midlands and Northants Tuesday 9 June 1pm to 2pm
East of England and Bucks Wednesay 10 June 11am to 12pm
FB Live Employment Workshop Wedneaday 10 June 2pm to 2:30pm
West Midlands and Staffs Thursday 11 June 11am to 12pm
South West and Oxon Thursday 11 June 1pm to 2pm
South East Friday 12 June 11am to 12pm
London Friday 12 June 1pm to 2pm

Gillian Keegan, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills said:

Following on from the success of the first Virtual Jobs Fair I am delighted that the event will be virtually touring England again next week.

It is so important that employers are able to get access to the skilled, local workforce they need at this time, and that young people and adults looking for work are able to find the right role and careers support to progress.

I’d encourage all employers and anyone looking for a new role, or for additional support, to get involved and explore the opportunities on offer throughout the week.

Sophie Graham, a National Careers Service adviser said:

Back in May our Virtual Jobs Fair saw over 1,000 job opportunities posted across England in just four days. Due to its success, the National Careers Service will be hosting a second Virtual Jobs Fair to continuously support citizens across England with getting back into work.

Our advisers will also be on hand to support with CVs, covering letters, applications and interview skills, to ensure that jobseekers are in the strongest possible position to succeed.

