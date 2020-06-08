Kirklees College to host first Virtual Open Days

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

In a ground-breaking move, @KirkleesCollege has announced it is hosting a series of interactive Virtual Open Days this month to support prospective students considering their options for this September.

With traditional open days postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the college is set to hold its first ever online Open Day on 17 June, with further events for its Springfield and Engineering Centres taking place on the 23 – 24 June and 30 June – 01 July.

These events will take place via the new Kirklees College website, where people will be able to access information on the college’s 16-18 full-time study programmes and apprenticeships, as well as virtual tours and presentations on curriculum areas, including Health and Social Care, Hair and Beauty, Creative, ICT, Business, Engineering, Motor Vehicle and more.

Teaching and support staff will also be available to talk to online during the timetabled Q&A sessions via Microsoft Teams to guide students through the application process, student support services and answer any questions.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations at Kirklees College, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the education sector has had to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances in the world we’re currently living in. We are excited to invite prospective students, albeit not in the usual way, to learn more about the fantastic study programmes, Apprenticeships and facilities that Kirklees College has to offer, and encourage anyone thinking about their next steps to sign up.”

Registration for the upcoming Virtual Open Days is now open, with further events planned for July.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in Sector News Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingColleg Sector News LOCKDOWN has not stopped @NorthernSkills_ Group #apprentices from comp