 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kirklees College to host first Virtual Open Days

Details
Hits: 245
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In a ground-breaking move, @KirkleesCollege has announced it is hosting a series of interactive Virtual Open Days this month to support prospective students considering their options for this September.

With traditional open days postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the college is set to hold its first ever online Open Day on 17 June, with further events for its Springfield and Engineering Centres taking place on the 23 – 24 June and 30 June – 01 July.

These events will take place via the new Kirklees College website, where people will be able to access information on the college’s 16-18 full-time study programmes and apprenticeships, as well as virtual tours and presentations on curriculum areas, including Health and Social Care, Hair and Beauty, Creative, ICT, Business, Engineering, Motor Vehicle and more.

Teaching and support staff will also be available to talk to online during the timetabled Q&A sessions via Microsoft Teams to guide students through the application process, student support services and answer any questions.

Helen Rose, Director of External Relations at Kirklees College, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the education sector has had to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances in the world we’re currently living in. We are excited to invite prospective students, albeit not in the usual way, to learn more about the fantastic study programmes, Apprenticeships and facilities that Kirklees College has to offer, and encourage anyone thinking about their next steps to sign up.”

Registration for the upcoming Virtual Open Days is now open, with further events planned for July.

Advertisement

The Printing Charityâ€™s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars
Sector News
@printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning
Sector News
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingColleg
North East Apprentices donâ€™t let pandemic put off career plans
Sector News
LOCKDOWN has not stopped @NorthernSkills_ Group #apprentices from comp

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars
Sector News
@printingcharity 2020 Print Futures Awards for people aged 18 to 30 in
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning
Sector News
Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingColleg
£112bn Creative Industries are now bigger than UK Life Sciences, Aerospace and Automotive sectors combined
Sector News
#CogX2020 - Caroline Dinenage's (@Cj_Dinenage) keynote speech @Cogniti
Exeter College Runners Up in Coveted National Award for Employer Engagement
Sector News
@ExeterCollege has been recognised with a top four shortlisting for th
The Myers-Briggs Company appoints Giunti Psychometrics as Italian Distributor
Sector News
@TheMyersBriggs Company, a Certified B Corporation®, announced that i
Barnsley College student puts best foot forward
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege student Luke Jones has a real passion for trainers an
North East Apprentices don’t let pandemic put off career plans
Sector News
LOCKDOWN has not stopped @NorthernSkills_ Group #apprentices from comp
North Wales college holding virtual open day for prospective students during Covid-19 pandemic
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA is hosting a #virtual open day for prospective students
Cross-sector Covid-19 customer service training launched to support organisations re-open safely & boost public health confidence
Sector News
@SkillsforHealth, the Sector Skills Council for Health are proud to be
New bursaries and broader eligibility criteria for Advanced Teacher Status applicants
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is making avai
Health Care Support Workers continue to learn while working for the NHS
Sector News
A determined group of @BordersCollege students, employed by #NHS Borde
Two in three businesses have no clear employee training plans
Sector News
#FutureofWork - New @CIPD & @Accenture research shows firms must a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jane Allardice
Jane Allardice has published a new article: The Printing Charity’s 2020 Print Futures Awards celebrate 44 rising stars 6 hours 15 minutes ago
South Devon College
South Devon College has published a new article: South Devon College students, Jj Evans and Owen Price, become next pro players at Torquay United 6 hours 33 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 51 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Leeds City College finalist for BKSB Awards: @leedscitycoll (LCC) has been shortlisted for Provider of the Year accolade at the…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4634)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page