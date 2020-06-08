Non-English speakers get to grips with online learning @BarkingCollege

Getting used to working and learning online has been a challenge for most of us. For non-English speakers, the challenge has been even greater.

Habil Mustafa came into the country from Sudan in November. When he first arrived, his knowledge of English was very basic. Now he is able to complete his work online and knows the difference between tenses.

English for Speakers of Other Languages lecturer Jennifer Forster from Barking & Dagenham College explains: “Habil has really adapted to online teaching and never misses a class!”

17 year old Abdulatif Ibrahim came to the UK in December Ethiopia having never been to school.

Jennifer says: “Today he’s managed to talk to the class to tell them what he did at the weekend. He knows his pronouns, nouns and how to put together a simple sentence. He has really taken to online learning. He shows up every lesson and is eager to learn!”

