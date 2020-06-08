Additional funding £31 million for unaccompanied asylum seeking children announced

@LGAcomms responds to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children funding announcement
Responding to the Government’s funding announcement to provide councils with £31 million to support unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC), Cllr Simon Blackburn, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Asylum, Migration and Refugee Task Group, said:
“We are pleased that Government is providing additional funding for unaccompanied asylum seeking children. This is positive recognition of the valuable role councils play in providing support to children and young people starting a new life in the UK.
“This funding will help to reduce the funding gap between what councils pay to support unaccompanied children seeking asylum leaving care and what they receive from the Government.
“It will also make it easier for the councils who want to play their part in supporting unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to feel more able to step forward and support other areas with large numbers of unaccompanied children and care leavers.
“As the Government continues to work with councils and partners on revising the current national transfer scheme, it must recognise responsibilities for supporting unaccompanied children to quarantine immediately on arrival in the UK.”
