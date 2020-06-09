 
Plans for all primary school years to go back before the end of term are being dropped

Responding to news that plans for all primary school years to go back before the end of term are being dropped by the Government

Rebecca Long Bailey 100x100Rebecca Long-Bailey MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“If the Government confirms today that it will not be mandating reopening of schools in full before the summer this will be welcome. 

“For weeks headteachers, education unions, school staff and many parents have stated that the plans to open whole schools before the summer could compromise any safety measures a school had been able to implement with reduced pupil numbers.

“The Government has completely failed to show leadership. They should have brought together all those who needed confidence in their plans, from education unions and local authorities through to parents’ associations.

“The Government must now give answers on what resources it will provide to adequately support home learning, from the provision of digital devices to all pupils who need one through to targeted online tuition.”

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“It has taken the government some time to recognise what was obvious to most. The government’s social distancing rules made it impossible for primary schools to admit all pupils before the summer holidays. Primary schools and secondary schools will not re-open to all pupils until September at the earliest. But even that date cannot, as Matt Hancock has recognised, be taken for granted.

“The consequences of Covid-19 are going to be felt in our education system for months to come.  What is needed, now, is a national plan for education, along the lines being developed by the Scottish government. This should cover all possible scenarios and focus on blended learning, at home and at school; greatly increased support for disadvantaged children, including free internet access so that they can access online teaching and learning, and the requisitioning of local public spaces, such as community centres and libraries, so that pressure on school space is lessened and more children are able to return to school in safe environments.

“The government must also plan for a second spike. 

“Pupils in years 10 and 12 are facing an uncertain future. They have lost a considerable amount of teaching time in school.  The government must work with Ofqual to redesign GCSE and A level qualifications so that they are fair for all pupils – including those without access to computers at home.

“The scale of the challenge is immense. We need a national recovery plan for education along the lines of the job recovery plan.”

Layla Moran100x100Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said: 

"Serious questions have to be answered about when the Government knew their plan was bound to fail and why concerns from teachers about capacity were derided as scaremongering.

"We need to hear the Government’s proposals for what happens now and in the summer to make sure children don't fall behind, including providing laptops and internet access to disadvantaged pupils who need them.

"Children, families and staff are owed an apology from an Education Secretary who is not in control of his brief and has attacked the teaching profession at every turn. He is out of his depth and children and their families are paying the price for his incompetence."

