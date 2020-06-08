Effects of the coronavirus pandemic on exams next academic year

Today′s (8 Jun) @EducationGovUK in the Media looks at speculation around the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in schools into the next academic year.

Over the weekend and today several newspapers have speculated on the extent to which the disruption to schools and other education settings caused by the coronavirus could continue into next year. Led by the Sunday Times, several outlets report on suggestions that the assessment model for this year′s GCSEs and A levels, whereby students do not sit exams but are given grades based on teacher assessments, could be continued next year.

This is nothing more than speculation. It is important to be clear that no decisions about next year′s exams have been taken yet but we do expect exams to take place and are working with exam boards and Ofqual to draw up an approach. This approach will continue to be guided by the latest scientific and medical advice.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We recognise that students who are due to take exams in 2021 will have experienced disruption to their education this year and we are committed to ensuring they are not disadvantaged. We expect exams to take place next year and are working with Ofqual and the exam boards on our approach.

“Schools have been doing an excellent job preparing for wider opening, including putting protective measures in place and engaging with staff, parents and children. We will continue to support schools who have not yet been able to open more widely to do so as soon as possible.”

