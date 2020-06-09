 
University Centre Leeds Creative Arts student raises his game

A student from @UniCentreLeeds has recently scooped two industry awards from @Rebellion & @RevSoftGames for his computer game, Tenacious Odyssey: Chimera.

Kane Challis, Computer Games (BA Hons) Top-up Degree student, has achieved second place for the Rebellion North Award for Game Art and Animation and third place for the Revolution Software Award for Game Audio at the Game Republic Student Showcase 2020 Award Show.

The awards evening celebrates gaming students across the north for their innovative and creative contributions to the industry. This year’s ceremony was held online on 26 May and had 35 projects entered by the Educational Partner universities and colleges.

After being interested in gaming for many years, Kane decided to continue his passion by enrolling on the course at University Centre Leeds. The programme included work experience, devising game mechanics and developing specialisms through practical projects.

Kane said: “I was incredibly overwhelmed to receive second and third place in the Game Republic Awards. The awards had some really strong contenders, so it’s phenomenal to take home two accolades. My game, Tenacious Odyssey: Chimera is the result of over a year’s worth of hard work, so I’m really proud to see these efforts recognised.

“University Centre Leeds has been a pivotal point in my success; I had access to great facilities and the course combined graphic design, concept art and sound design. This programme has taught me to appreciate and respect all the work put into games. It has also shown me how to create an impact in the gaming industry with exciting new ideas and concepts. My tutors have been so supportive during my game development journey and have inspired me to achieve my best.”

Tenacious Odyssey is a 2D retro-stylised pixel-platformer, inspired by 8-bit graphics with the gameplay appearing to be a hybrid between Super Mario Brothers and Sonic the Hedgehog. Each player battles their way through six individual stages, focusing on different mechanics and narrative standpoints.

Adam Harrison, programme manager at University Centre Leeds, said: “Our students inspire us every day and Kane is no exception. During the course, he has learnt how to fuse art and audio with logic to create an award winning game. He has gained a deep insight into the gaming sector and is ready to take on an ever-changing industry.”

Tenacious Odyssey is now available to download at gamejolt.com.

