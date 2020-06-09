East Sussex College launches Live and On Demand virtual open events

East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG) has launched a brand new portal for young people to access a range of exciting live streams and on-demand content this summer.

The College has put together a packed programme of virtual events that will be ready to access at the end of June, following the disruption caused by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Students, parents, carers, and members of the community will be to watch and take part in a series of Zoom webinars from 29th June until 2nd July giving them the chance to find out more about the courses and ask questions about starting college in September.

Tutors from across the College's three campuses will then go live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube during July to give viewers a taste of what studying at ESCG is like.

Rebecca Conroy, Acting CEO at East Sussex College, said,

"We're really excited to be taking our College online so that students, parents, carers and communities can still engage with us while staying safe.

"We aren't able to run our usual schedule of events this summer, but we are still passionate about being able to interact with young people, help to feed their curiosity and enable them to make informed choices about their next steps after secondary school.

"These virtual events and live streams will demonstrate that even though people cannot visit us in person, they can still get excited about what we have to offer, and show that there really are no limitations to learning. Our message is that College is still very much available to everyone."

At the end of each webinar, there will be an opportunity to have a Q&A with the subject tutor and arrange any further one-to-one chats. To find out more, register for free, and receive a schedule for the live events, please visit www.esclive.co.uk.

Follow @WeAreESCG across all of the College's social media platforms to receive notifications and updates about the live streams.

