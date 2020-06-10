Cardiff and Vale College hosts online end of year show to celebrate the work of its Creative students

Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) launched a free-to-view online end of year show for its Creative Industries students yesterday (9 Jun).

During a time of lockdown and site closure, Cardiff and Vale College has had to find new ways of showcasing the fantastic work its students have done in difficult circumstances. A virtual end of year show for the College’s Creative Industries students is a further example of how CAVC is doing that.

This year’s Creative Show will take the form a virtual gallery and performance space, with the work of learners displayed online in a professionally designed format.

The first gallery that went live on the 9th showcases the work of Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Art and Design learners from the College’s Creative Academy. Here you will find examples of lockdown art created and developed over the last few weeks for their final projects.

The exhibition will unveil a range of work from the Foundation course’s specialist curriculum areas including Fine Art, Fashion and Textiles, 3D and Graphic Communication and Illustration. Other galleries featuring the work of students from CAVC’s wide range of creative courses will be added to the virtual exhibition and performance over the coming days.

Cardiff and Vale College Head of Creative Industries and Creative Wales board member Kristen Harries said: “I am so proud of the way the students and staff have conducted themselves during this period of uncertainty.

“They have found new and exciting ways of showcasing their work through online portfolios; virtual gigs; use of various digital platforms to showcase their films etc - a whole spectrum of new ways of teaching and learning has been used. I am so pleased that the students still get the chance to showcase all the wonderful work they have done throughout the year - even if virtually - it is so important that their hard work and talent is being acknowledged

“The increase in arts and creativity across the country during these unprecedented times has been significant its value has been recognised. The lockdown has given us a chance to appreciate that vale - when this is all over remember how things like tv, film, radio, Netflix, iTunes, audio books, blogs, online concerts and Youtube helped us - the Arts got us through!”

CAVC Principal Kay Martin said: “These have been extraordinary times, but our students have continued to work hard and produce some truly excellent work despite the extreme circumstances. They have had to work without the usual facilities, materials or equipment but that hasn’t stopped them – they have more than risen to the challenge.

“This online Creative Show is just one of the many inspirational examples of how CAVC staff and students have continued to engage remotely to learn, develop and progress in innovative ways. Having said that, hopefully next year’s show will be held in the College itself.”