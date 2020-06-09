 
English schools pause 'the right thing to do', says UNISON

Details
Unison logo

Commenting on the announcement today (Tuesday) that primary schools in England will not have to open up to more pupils before the end of the summer term, UNISON head of education Jon Richards said:

“This was the right thing to do. As important as it is to open up schools, the challenges of bringing back all children in the next few weeks would simply have been too great.

“There have already been Covid cases in schools and many support staff and parents remain understandably anxious.

“Many schools simply don’t have the space to put in place the new rules, nor enough masks and preventative kit to fill staff with confidence. This delay will allow time to ensure the essential test, trace and isolate system is fully working.

“Confidence needs to be rebuilt amongst parents and staff to ensure a safe return so young people don’t miss out on any more of their education and parents can get back to work.

​“Unions will continue to work with ministers to ensure the September opening can happen safely and vulnerable families get all the support they need.” 

