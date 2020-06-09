 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

WorldSkills UK launches new digital resources to boost young people’s skill set and mindset

Details
Hits: 214
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
WorldSkills UK logo
@worldskillsuk - the education and skills charity, today (Thursday 4 June) launched a suite of new digital resources to enable more young people and educators to benefit from insights gained from its international medal-winning training programmes.
 

The new resources are part of WorldSkills UK’s response to Covid-19, in which the charity pledged its commitment to help power up a skills-led recovery and drive the rebuilding of the UK economy by supporting 200,000 young people through increased online resources.

Ben Blackledge, Deputy CEO at WorldSkills UK said: “In response to Covid-19 we launched our five-point plan, a key of part which was to expand our digital offering to support the development of more young people. Our experience tells us that we can help young people succeed, if they have the right skills set and mindset.

“We have always worked to help young people thrive in their education and training, our new digital resources will mean that more and more young people can develop their skillset and mindset to the highest possible levels so they can build their confidence and potential despite the current challenging circumstances.”

Launching as part of the first phase of the new digital resources are three key components:

  • Skill with me’ - a series of technical skill and mindset masterclasses from WorldSkills UK’s experts designed to give educators access to world-class skills development to support the training of their students and apprentices.
  • The WorldSkills UK Careers Advice Toolkit now includes a new module that focuses on mental health and wellbeing, with advice and guidance from former WorldSkills UK alumni who now work in the healthcare profession. The most popular modules, including preparing for your future and creating your CV, have been updated and pdfs made interactive to support at-home learning.
  • Teach Tom’ - a series of tutorials in which WorldSkills UK expert alumni teach new skills to Tom Shirt, Volunteer and Alumni Manager at WorldSkills UK. The tutorials provide insight into different skills and careers and can also be used to teach a new skill in a range of careers.

The digital resources can be downloaded at worldskillsuk.org and WorldSkills UK is working with its partners to bring more of its insights and world-class methodologies online to create truly accessible offer.

Advertisement

Virtual open day events welcome hundreds of visitors
Sector News
@WFCTweets provides an unrivalled opportunity for prospective students
Stanford GSB launches free online course to help entrepreneurs rebuild after Covid-19
Sector News
Participants receive free access to @StanfordGSB online entrepreneuria
Uxbridge College pulls it out of the (scrubs) bag
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege has continued to support its students and local commu

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Virtual open day events welcome hundreds of visitors
Sector News
@WFCTweets provides an unrivalled opportunity for prospective students
Stanford GSB launches free online course to help entrepreneurs rebuild after Covid-19
Sector News
Participants receive free access to @StanfordGSB online entrepreneuria
Barton Peveril Shortlisted for National College of the Year Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril have been shortlisted for the FE College of the Year Aw
Uxbridge College pulls it out of the (scrubs) bag
Sector News
@uxbridgecollege has continued to support its students and local commu
Further Education sector can play a vital role in economic recovery
Sector News
@swccollege @mynwrc @bfastmet tell @niassembly - Further Education sec
English schools pause 'the right thing to do', says UNISON
Sector News
English schools pause 'the right thing to do', says @unisontheunion Co
Neges ddiweddar gan Mark Jones, Pennaeth: Mehefin
Sector News
Mewn cyhoeddiad wythnos diwethaf, nododd y Gweinidog Addysg y bydd rha
An updated message from Principal, Mark Jones: June
Sector News
Following last week’s announcement by the Minister for Education tha
College and leading farm charity unite to search for UK's most innovative schools
Sector News
@LEAF_Education and @colegcambria have launched the annual National Co
University Centre Leeds Creative Arts student raises his game
Sector News
A student from @UniCentreLeeds has recently scooped two industry award
University of Bristol ranked 14th in Complete University Guide 2021
Sector News
Further informationThe 14 subjects which ranked in the top 10 for thei
Media speculation about exams next year
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/08/media-speculation-about-exams-

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4639)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page