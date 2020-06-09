WorldSkills UK launches new digital resources to boost young people’s skill set and mindset

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@worldskillsuk - the education and skills charity, today (Thursday 4 June) launched a suite of new digital resources to enable more young people and educators to benefit from insights gained from its international medal-winning training programmes.

The new resources are part of WorldSkills UK’s response to Covid-19, in which the charity pledged its commitment to help power up a skills-led recovery and drive the rebuilding of the UK economy by supporting 200,000 young people through increased online resources.

Ben Blackledge, Deputy CEO at WorldSkills UK said: “In response to Covid-19 we launched our five-point plan, a key of part which was to expand our digital offering to support the development of more young people. Our experience tells us that we can help young people succeed, if they have the right skills set and mindset.

“We have always worked to help young people thrive in their education and training, our new digital resources will mean that more and more young people can develop their skillset and mindset to the highest possible levels so they can build their confidence and potential despite the current challenging circumstances.”

Launching as part of the first phase of the new digital resources are three key components:

‘Skill with me’ - a series of technical skill and mindset masterclasses from WorldSkills UK’s experts designed to give educators access to world-class skills development to support the training of their students and apprentices.

The WorldSkills UK Careers Advice Toolkit now includes a new module that focuses on mental health and wellbeing, with advice and guidance from former WorldSkills UK alumni who now work in the healthcare profession. The most popular modules, including preparing for your future and creating your CV, have been updated and pdfs made interactive to support at-home learning.

‘Teach Tom’ - a series of tutorials in which WorldSkills UK expert alumni teach new skills to Tom Shirt, Volunteer and Alumni Manager at WorldSkills UK. The tutorials provide insight into different skills and careers and can also be used to teach a new skill in a range of careers.

The digital resources can be downloaded at worldskillsuk.org and WorldSkills UK is working with its partners to bring more of its insights and world-class methodologies online to create truly accessible offer.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @WFCTweets provides an unrivalled opportunity for prospective students Sector News Participants receive free access to @StanfordGSB online entrepreneuria Sector News @uxbridgecollege has continued to support its students and local commu