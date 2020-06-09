Barton Peveril Shortlisted for National College of the Year Award

Throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic Barton Peveril have used technology to successfully enable all timetabled lessons, for each of its 3,600 students, to continue online. Using Google Suite, lessons are delivered online by teachers through Google Meets with work set, marked, and discussed through Google Classrooms for each individual class.
Digital technologies are also used by the College to support students and enable learners of all abilities to thrive in their studies. Speech Recognition Software, access to Chromebooks during lessons, and a dedicated Learning Support Google Site are used by Barton Peveril to support students. As a result of this support, students with declared learning support at Barton Peveril are now among the top 10% of all learners nationally.
Edfuturists is an organisation that explores the future of education, recognising and celebrating innovative institutions that support students with forward-thinking methods and practices.
Speaking on the shortlisting, Barton Peveril IT Manager, Peter Horner, said:
"I'm delighted that we have been shortlisted for the EduFuturist FE College of the Year Award. This nomination is a testimony to the work of all teachers and support staff across the college. Over the last five years, we launched a new digital strategy and heavily invested in technology to enhance the quality of students' learning experience. Cloud-based technologies such as Google Classroom have empowered learners, supported independent learning, and meant we could smoothly transition to distance learning.”
Advertisement