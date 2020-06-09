 
Black history in schools

Details
Hits: 102
Today′s @EducationGovUK in the media looks at the way #BlackHistory is taught in schools.

Protests around the world in the wake the death of George Floyd have sparked conversation about the teaching of Black history in schools.

The flexibility the curriculum provides means teachers can include black voices and history as a natural part of lessons in all subjects. Various bodies offer resources, such as the Runnymede Trust, which provides resources about the stories of the generations of migrants who came to and shaped the British Isles from the medieval times to present day, and the Historical Association which has a wide choice of resources including on Black Tudors, multi-cultural Britain, key historical figures, black local history, and many other topics.

There are also a number of key points in the curriculum that provide an opportunity for the teaching of Black history. At key stage 2, pupils should be taught about a non-European society that provides contrasts with British history

Key stage 3 includes the example of the impact through time of the migration of people to, from and within the British Isles, as well as Indian independence and end of Empire.

In Citizenship, at key stage 4, pupils should be taught about the diverse national, regional, religious and ethnic identities in the United Kingdom and the need for mutual respect and understanding.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Racism in all its forms is abhorrent and has no place in our society. Schools already play a significant role in teaching children about the importance of having respect and tolerance for all cultures.

“Black history is an important topic which schools can teach to children of all ages as part of the history curriculum.

“Schools can utilise resources from a range of organisations and sources to support teaching Black history, including the Black Curriculum.”

