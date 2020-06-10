 
Neath College Student Dances for Wales

Details
After initially choosing to study on the Level 3 Performing Arts course at Neath College (@NPTCGroup) in September 2017, Issabelle Purser decided to switch to the specialist Level 3 Dance course in 2018, where she was to further her knowledge and passion for dance in a department that has built an outstanding reputation for dance education over the past two decades.

It now appears that her decision to study dance has altered the course of her educational future, as she now finds herself with multiple offers to further her training in dance at universities across the UK.

At college, Issabelle has been training in a variety of dance styles for the past two years inclusive of ballet, tap, contemporary and jazz.  She has also mastered skills in choreography and movement exploration techniques, proving herself to be a capable dance student in a variety of essential dance disciplines.

Issabelle has also committed to her additional Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate studies at College and contributed wholeheartedly to the College’s extra-curricular activities for dance:

“During my time at College I have enjoyed taking part in professional workshops with multiple dance professionals, but it was my experiences with National Dance Company Wales that really inspired me to want to become a Wales-based dancer and this is why I have chosen to study dance at degree level at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Carmarthen.  I hope to one day use my dance skills to work with other dancers from across Wales collaboratively.”

Deciding to continue her dance education in Wales is something Issabelle is passionate about and many Wales-based dancers echo her mission to make the most of Wales’ dance opportunities.  With multiple dance platforms and a thriving dance scene across Wales, Issabelle will now enter a whole new world of dance opportunities after the completion of her course at Neath College this term.

Craig Coombs, who is the Subject Leader and Course Coordinator for Dance at Neath College commented that;

“Issabelle has been an excellent student.  She is highly reliable and works with much talent and enthusiasm in the dance studio.  She has been keen to represent the College’s dance department on numerous occasions, including her performances with LIFT Dance Company, One Vision Dance Company and for three consecutive years, she has danced in the extremely well-received Christmas dance productions.  Issabelle has the potential to go onto university and achieve great things in her dance career.  I am excited about her future.”

Issabelle performed in one of the lead roles in last year’s dance adaptation of ‘Red Riding Hood’ and wowed audiences with her original take on the role of ‘Miss Hood’.

Issabelle said that;

“Taking Dance at College was the best decision I ever made.  I thoroughly enjoyed my time performing with the dance companies and I have learned so much about my practices as a dancer in training.  I now feel ready to begin the next stage in my education in the hope of taking one step closer to a career in the professional dance industry.”

Craig Coombs went on to comment that;

“I am very proud of the dance students’ success at the College and I am always happy to watch my students grow in their abilities during their time with us.  Issabelle has achieved excellence during her time on the dance course at College and the fact she is now going to become a Wales-based dancer for the future is a credit to her decision to study at a Welsh university.  Gwyn Emberton (Programme Director at UWTSD) and his team have already worked with Issabelle as part of our extra-curricular programme at the college and I know Issabelle has made the right choice to continue her studies under his direction next year.”

Finally, Isabelle comments that;

“I have made so many friends at College and had so many opportunities to invest in my dancing self. Now, after choosing to study at a higher level I am excited to start the new adventure and learn even more about the subject I love.”

Neath College dance lecturers are all looking forward to what happens next for Issabelle as they currently prepare for the next generation of young dance talent to start the dance course in September, and who will hopefully follow in Issabelle’s footsteps one day.

