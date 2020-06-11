 
CWA Receives Virtual Validation for the First Access Course at Cambridge Campus

CWA logo

@cwa_college Receives Virtual Validation for the First Access Course at Cambridge Campus 


The College of West Anglia (CWA) has recently received virtual validation from Cambridge Access Validating Agency (CAVA) to teach the Access to Veterinary Science Diploma at the Cambridge campus.

The new access course will allow those without a level three qualification to study for the duration of one year to enable them to move onto higher education. Successful completion of the course will allow students to progress to apply to study on degree programmes in Veterinary Nursing, Veterinary Medicine and also, Bio Veterinary Science. The teaching team will consist of lecturers from the vet nursing department.

The validation involved an assessment of the college's proposal to provide the course and comprises representatives form Higher Education and FE Colleges. They assessed the college's resources, staff expertise, support for students and the HE opportunities the course provides. The remote validation involved an online meeting and scrutiny of documentation and course information.

College Chair for CAVA, Richard Bradley, said: “We are delighted to achieve virtual validation to be able to teach those on the access course who want to progress on to degree programmes. The fact that we have received only Commendations from CAVA is highly unusual and testament to the quality of the teaching and learning experience at the college.” 

