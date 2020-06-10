North Kent College and RAF Choir hit the heights on Britain’s Got Talent!

@NKCollege1 student Jack Beaney, a 2nd year Miskin actor recently received four yeses from the @BGT Britain’s Got Talent judges when the @RoyalAirForce Choir took part in their audition.

The RAF Air Cadets National Choir formed of ages between thirteen and twenty started their journey in Series 14 of BGT. The choir has been running for five years and was formed to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Air Cadets. They have competed in various shows and their Musical Director believed it was their time to show the world what they are made of so he put them through in September 2019!

The approximately 30 strong choir from across the country, including Jack, attended their audition in January after having to quickly turnaround rehearsal times and logistics as they had been informed that auditions wouldn’t take place until February!

Whilst they took to the main stages at the London Palladium, they played the drums, guitar and sang icon songs which included ‘We Will Rock you’, ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ and ‘Radio Ga Ga’. After an amazing performance they received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Simon Cowell said “It was good, really good and you had great energy”. David Walliams mentioned how “magic” it was. Alesha Dixon stated she had respected for them as her brother is also part of the RAF. Amanda Holden concluded how “relaxed and entertained” she was. Then the moment they had all been waiting for - four yeses’!

Jack Beaney said of his experience “You didn’t see in the footage but Simon and Alesha wanted to press their gold buzzers but had already done so and were trying to egg the others on to do theirs! The experience was extremely surreal and hard to describe because it was all back to normal so quickly – I was thinking to myself was it a dream or did it actually happen?”

He continued “I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t get to the second round however extremely grateful for the opportunity and experience!”

