Leeds City College achieves 100% pass rate for NEBOSH Certificate

@leedscitycoll (LCC) has attained a 100% pass rate, after a month of successful NEBOSH courses were completed in March.

The National General Certificate is the most widely held health and safety qualification in the UK with over 175,000 people having gained the award since it was launched in 1989.

With the current coronavirus pandemic, LCC has developed virtual courses to bridge the gap between face-to-face training and eLearning as part of its digital strategy.

Joe Donovan, Business Engagement Advisor, said “This is a remarkable achievement. More than 45 people have successfully completed the NEBOSH certificate and 37 have completed the NEBOSH fire safety qualification in the last 12 months. This means that more than 82 people have gained the knowledge and understanding they require to maintain high standards within their companies and make improvements that will keep their employees safe.”

Leeds City College has a large offering of Health & Safety courses, including IOSH and NEBOSH, with an achievement rate of more than 25% over the national average.

Joe added: “We have built a reputation amongst our clients large and small, in the private and public sector for providing our delegates with the knowledge they need to succeed, and employers with flexible delivery and funding options.

“Capitalising on these successes in 2020, we are growing our offering to include the NEBOSH National Certificate in Construction Health and Safety and the NEBOSH National Certificate in Environmental Management, to prepare both employees and employers with the knowledge and skills to work in all types of settings.”

Available through hundreds of official learning partners globally, the NEBOSH General Certificate can be studied online, face-to-face or via a mix of learning options. Learners gain essential skills relevant to the workplace.

More than 290,000 people worldwide have achieved this qualification and it is recognised by many high profile organisations, the NEBOSH General Certificates have long been considered the gold standard in health and safety qualifications.

