Hugh Baird Cllege’s Sport, Exercise and Fitness department has been nominated for the Training Provider of the Year award at the 2020

Hugh Baird College

 @hughbaird Sport, Exercise and Fitness department nominated for award at the 2020 Fitness Professional Awards

Hugh Baird Cllege’s Sport, Exercise and Fitness department has been nominated for the Training Provider of the Year award at the 2020 Fitness Professional Awards (also known as the Fit Pro Awards).

The Fit Pro Awards is now in their 6th year recognising the hard working achievements within the thriving Fitness industry. The awards recognise both independent and commercial businesses each year. Each business/individual working within the UK Fitness industry has the opportunity to be nominated for one of the amazing awards, with finalists selected by the people of the UK.  

The College has successfully made it to the long-list for the Training Provider of the year award as the only Further Education College in the country.

The Sport, Exercise and Fitness department at the College offers a range of courses that help students progress to employment or on to university. The courses on offer range from general sports, fitness instruction, personal training, exercise referral to sports massage therapy courses as well as a number of other industry courses. All students benefit from being taught by experienced staff and the state-of-the-art gym facility, Lifestyle Fitness.

Joining the list of shortlisted Personal Trainers and Fitness Instructors are ex-students, Tom Lamkin, Vicky Wood and Zac Lacy.

Marianne O’Brien, Hugh Baird College Fitness Instruction student, said:

“I love studying at the College, my tutors are so supportive, passionate, enthusiastic and work really hard to develop the strengths of each and every student. Training with other students on a daily basis has given me the opportunity to learn from the skills, qualities and experiences of my peers and improve my interpersonal skills.”

“The tutors at the College also have many connections within the fitness industry and hold an annual 'Industry Professionals' day where students studying Sports, Exercise and Fitness can get a flavour of what it is like to work within the industry via presentations, classes and discussions delivered by industry professionals. As a result of participating in a HIITSTEP class (delivered on the day), I decided to take the opportunity to gain a further qualification as a HIITSTEP Instructor, something I wouldn't have had the confidence to do otherwise.”

“I am now looking forward to utilising my skills and Level 2 qualification next year to begin delivering fitness classes, whilst continuing my professional development and studying towards the Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training.”

Michael Carney, Hugh Baird College Lecturer in Physical Education, said:

"Being nominated and making the short-list of the 2020 Fitness Professional Awards is an amazing achievement for us. We're working tirelessly to build a diverse programme, led by industry specialists, that provides prospective fitness professionals with all of the skills, qualifications and experience possible to excel in a competitive industry. We are honoured to make the list for these amazing awards that are paving the way in recognising the achievement of professionals, not only in our region but now nationally.”

To vote, please visit: https://www.fitproawardsuk.com/vote

 

 

