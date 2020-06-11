Barnsley College students sign up for Briggers

Level 3 Broadcast Journalism students Harrison Needham and Luke Pons will be developing the Northern Counties East League Division One club’s digital media output, including the formation of the Briggers’ first YouTube channel and the production of video features centred around players and coaching staff from squads ranging from the first team to the under-10s.

Harrison said: “I’ve just finished the first year of my Broadcast Journalism course and joining the club’s media team gives me a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and work in a different environment.”

Luke added: “I successfully completed a Level 2 Media course at College before progressing onto my current programme. Joining the club will now enable me to enhance my media and editing skills, which will help me in my studies and increase my knowledge.”

Meanwhile, Photography student Adam Cox will be responsible for capturing high-quality images including team pictures, individual player photos and match action shots.

Adam said: “I have links to the club through friends who play there. I had a chat with Mark Booth, the Chairman, and was really interested in what he had to offer, as I want to improve my photography skills.”

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic Chairman Mark Booth commented: “I am really pleased that Adam, Harrison and Luke proactively contacted the club to get involved in our new media team. We already work with Barnsley College’s Sports Academy and have had players from the football academy play for our first team. The next natural step was for us to broaden by offering opportunities to College students who are looking to gain hands-on experience outside of the classroom.

“Over the last 12 months we have worked hard to become a community football club, giving opportunities to local students from Barnsley College and supporting local causes such as Barnsley Samaritans and the Barnsley Hospital Charity.

“We look forward to working with and supporting the students in what we hope is a mutually beneficial partnership."

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page