The Henley College will compete in the 2020/21 RFU ACE League

Details
The Henley College in Oxfordshire has announced that they will be competing in the RFU ACE League, formerly AASE league, in the 2020/21 season. The College offers an outstanding and aspirational rugby and academic development programme for talented young players to achieve their potential both on and off the pitch.

Vice Principal Eamonn Egan said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Ealing Trailfinders and Henley Hawks. It is because of the strong partnership we have forged that the RFU have invited the College to participate in the newly reorganised ACE League in 2020/21. We are proud of our heritage and established pedigree in producing top-flight players and look forward to seeing our next generation of rugby players representing the College and progressing into the professional game.”

The Henley College has a strong record in producing top flight players, including Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs and selected to play for England in the Six Nations, brothers Jack and Tom Willis, Connor Eastgate and more recently Will Simonds, who has been picked for selection to play for the first team at Wasps. 

Ty Sterry, Academy Manager at Ealing Trailfinders said “We are delighted at Ealing Trailfinders Academy to partner with The Henley College and support their rugby programme as they look to compete in the ACE league in the upcoming seasons. We are excited at the potential for the future and the support we will be able to give the College and their aspirational players.”

Henley Hawks and Henley Rugby Club Chairman Chris Nixon added “Henley RFC are thrilled that Henley College has retained its ACE standing, which will attract players wishing to play at this high level. We look forward to working closely with the College and Ealing Trailfinders next season."

The Henley College is now recruiting under-18s to join the rugby team in September, in partnership with Ealing Trailfinders and Henley Hawks. The Henley College offers the opportunity to play in the RFU ACE League south pool, and trials for Ealing Trailfinders under-18s Academy (EPP). 

The College works students’ timetables around their sports choices and offers an exceptionally wide range of A-levels and vocational diplomas (BTEC) to interest all students. The College has high levels of progression to university, higher apprenticeships and into employment, and is above the national average for sixth form colleges in England and Wales.   

 

