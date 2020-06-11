Seetec respond to the Ministry of Justice’s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised

@SeetecInspire - the ninth largest employee-owned company in the UK and leading provider of justice services, today responds to the Ministry of Justice’s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised. Our statement from our Group CEO is below and more information about Seetec is attached.

Seetec Group Chief Executive Officer, John Baumback, said:

“This announcement is devastating news for our employee-owners who built a service described as an example of “best practice” by the Secretary of State for Justice. We have a proud record of delivering value for taxpayers and innovative new services, which was recognised by the Ministry of Justice in February 2019 when we were appointed to transform three failing probation areas.

“Renationalisation will be complex and involves the integration of many operating models into one system by June 2021. This is an ambitious timetable, but we remain committed to delivering high-quality public services and will work closely with the Ministry of Justice and National Probation Service to reduce risks to the public through this transition.

“Our employee-owned model of public services aligns the interests of people delivering services with those who use it - a powerful driver to create social and economic value in the communities we serve. As the largest employee-owned provider of frontline public services we are profoundly disappointed that the Government is set to lose from probation our record of delivery and unique approach.”

