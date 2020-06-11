 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Seetec respond to the Ministry of Justice’s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised

Details
Hits: 148
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
seetec logo

@SeetecInspire - the ninth largest employee-owned company in the UK and leading provider of justice services, today responds to the Ministry of Justice’s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised. Our statement from our Group CEO is below and more information about Seetec is attached.

Seetec Group Chief Executive Officer, John Baumback, said:

 “This announcement is devastating news for our employee-owners who built a service described as an example of “best practice” by the Secretary of State for Justice. We have a proud record of delivering value for taxpayers and innovative new services, which was recognised by the Ministry of Justice in February 2019 when we were appointed to transform three failing probation areas.

“Renationalisation will be complex and involves the integration of many operating models into one system by June 2021. This is an ambitious timetable, but we remain committed to delivering high-quality public services and will work closely with the Ministry of Justice and National Probation Service to reduce risks to the public through this transition. 

“Our employee-owned model of public services aligns the interests of people delivering services with those who use it - a powerful driver to create social and economic value in the communities we serve. As the largest employee-owned provider of frontline public services we are profoundly disappointed that the Government is set to lose from probation our record of delivery and unique approach.”

Advertisement

Prestonâ€™s College wins national award for asylum seeker student support
Sector News
@PrestonCollege has created bespoke programmes of support for asylum s
Myfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg yn rhagori ar Brentisiaeth Gradd
Sector News
Mae alwm Technolegau Peirianneg,Â Fleet Morgan, wedi ei osod ar Brenti
Engineering Technology student flies high on Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Engineering Technologies alum,Â Fleet Morgan, has been placedÂ on a De

You may also be interested in these articles:

Preston’s College wins national award for asylum seeker student support
Sector News
@PrestonCollege has created bespoke programmes of support for asylum s
Welsh Clinical Healthcare Support Apprenticeship Framework published will support Covid-19 demand on NHS
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - The revised Apprenticeship Framework for Clinical H
The Henley College will compete in the 2020/21 RFU ACE League
Sector News
@henleycol will compete in the 2020/21 RFU ACE League @RFUCompsThe Hen
Myfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg yn rhagori ar Brentisiaeth Gradd
Sector News
Mae alwm Technolegau Peirianneg, Fleet Morgan, wedi ei osod ar Brenti
Engineering Technology student flies high on Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Engineering Technologies alum, Fleet Morgan, has been placed on a De
National Education Recovery Plan - 10-point plan for education
Sector News
@NEUnion writes to @BorisJohnson and @GavinWilliamson with proposals f
Primary schools encouraged to open to more pupils if they have capacity
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/10/primary-schools-encouraged-to-
Petitions Committee to question Universities Minister on the impact of coronavirus on university students
Sector News
The Petitions Committee will this afternoon virtually question Ministe
Barnsley College students sign up for Briggers
Sector News
Three @BarnsleyCollege students are set to broaden their skills and ex
NEU comment on #BlackLivesMatter
Sector News
@NEUnion Commenting on protests taking place in cities and countries a
Hugh Baird Cllege’s Sport, Exercise and Fitness department has been nominated for the Training Provider of the Year award at the 2020
Sector News
@hughbaird Sport, Exercise and Fitness department nominated for award
Briefing note published on supporting prospective students during pandemic
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today released a briefing note on the differ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4646)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page