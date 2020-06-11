Engineering Technology student flies high on Degree Apprenticeship

Engineering Technologies alum, Fleet Morgan, has been placed on a Degree Apprenticeship with company, MBDA Missile Systems.

Fleet is earning as he learns, spending four days with the company and one day at the University of Hertfordshire. Not only is he getting experience of different areas of the company and working with cutting edge technology, but MBDA Missile Systems are paying his tuition fees as well as a starting salary of £14,500 which could potentially increase by £4,000 every year that he is on the apprenticeship.

Fleet has praised our Engineering Technology staff for their support and interview advice during tutorials. The Level 3 Technical Extended Diploma in Engineering Technology was the perfect course to go into this line of work.

