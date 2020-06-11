 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Preston’s College wins national award for asylum seeker student support

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Preston’s College wins national award for asylum seeker student support
@PrestonCollege has created bespoke programmes of support for asylum seeker students has won a prestigious Association of Colleges Beacon Award.

Preston’s College picked up the prize in the RCU sponsored, Support for Students category for breaking down barriers including language and culture differences which can hamper integration. Expert staff and external support networks have used their in-depth awareness and knowledge of individual experiences to understand how an almost impossible journey to asylum impacts on individuals physical, emotional and mental health when they arrive in the UK.

Their initiative aims to empower and equipping learners with skills vital to starting to reclaim their lives, through a supported education after such shocking and harrowing journeys and ordeals. The college has adapted courses, and support practices for sanctuary seekers to enable a smooth transition to work and further education.

Now in its 25th year, the AoC Beacon Awards showcase best practice and innovation in colleges. It is designed to promote the interdependence of colleges, businesses and professional and voluntary organisations. The awards also highlight excellence and helps share best practice across the sector. 

On hearing the result, Lis Smith, Principal and CEO of Preston's College said: “I am delighted that we have won the AoC Support for Students Beacon Award; a category which truly reflects our vision and values and places learners at the heart of everything we do. The ESOL team are a wonderful team who continue to work passionately and tirelessly, to seek opportunities to support the asylum seeker and refugee community, alongside the wider ESOL community.

Ourselves and the Governors are extremely proud of the team and are fully committed to supporting an inclusive community provision. Widening access and participation is a fundamental element of the College Strategy and we are passionate about ensuring that learners from under-represented groups and those from disadvantaged backgrounds have fair access to education. I’d also like to thank RCU for sponsoring what was such a brilliant event.”

Richard Boniface, Managing Director of RCU Limited said: “It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to sponsor this award and play a key role in promoting the FE sector. Colleges across the country provide often vital support for their students and this work deserves to be commended. However, a special recognition and our congratulations goes out to everyone involved at Preston’s College for the unique and vitally important support they provide to asylum seekers in learning.

Julie Nerney, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said: “This college has gone above and beyond in equipping and empowering students to have a voice, to solve their own challenges, make their own choices and to participate in their community. They have shown great dedication to fully support students into college, employment and adult life, enabling them to achieve their goals and helping them to transform their lives.”

Advertisement

Seetec respond to the Ministry of Justiceâ€™s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - the ninth largest employee-owned company in the UK an
Myfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg yn rhagori ar Brentisiaeth Gradd
Sector News
Mae alwm Technolegau Peirianneg,Â Fleet Morgan, wedi ei osod ar Brenti
Engineering Technology student flies high on Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Engineering Technologies alum,Â Fleet Morgan, has been placedÂ on a De

Overview of the winning project

Preston’s approach to supporting asylum seeks and refugees and how our bespoke support programmes assist in breaking down barriers including language and culture differences which can hamper integration. Our expert staff and external support networks have used their in-depth awareness and knowledge of individual experiences to understand how an almost impossible journey to asylum impacts on individuals physical, emotional and mental health when they arrive in the UK.

This project aims to empower and enable our learners, equipping them with skills vital to them starting to reclaim their lives, through a supported education after such shocking and harrowing journeys and ordeals. The college has adapted courses, and support practices for sanctuary seekers to enable a smooth transition to work and further education.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh Clinical Healthcare Support Apprenticeship Framework published will support Covid-19 demand on NHS
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - The revised Apprenticeship Framework for Clinical H
The Henley College will compete in the 2020/21 RFU ACE League
Sector News
@henleycol will compete in the 2020/21 RFU ACE League @RFUCompsThe Hen
Seetec respond to the Ministry of Justice’s announcement that probation services in England and Wales are to be renationalised
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - the ninth largest employee-owned company in the UK an
Myfyriwr Technoleg Peirianneg yn rhagori ar Brentisiaeth Gradd
Sector News
Mae alwm Technolegau Peirianneg, Fleet Morgan, wedi ei osod ar Brenti
Engineering Technology student flies high on Degree Apprenticeship
Sector News
Engineering Technologies alum, Fleet Morgan, has been placed on a De
National Education Recovery Plan - 10-point plan for education
Sector News
@NEUnion writes to @BorisJohnson and @GavinWilliamson with proposals f
Primary schools encouraged to open to more pupils if they have capacity
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/10/primary-schools-encouraged-to-
Petitions Committee to question Universities Minister on the impact of coronavirus on university students
Sector News
The Petitions Committee will this afternoon virtually question Ministe
Barnsley College students sign up for Briggers
Sector News
Three @BarnsleyCollege students are set to broaden their skills and ex
NEU comment on #BlackLivesMatter
Sector News
@NEUnion Commenting on protests taking place in cities and countries a
Hugh Baird Cllege’s Sport, Exercise and Fitness department has been nominated for the Training Provider of the Year award at the 2020
Sector News
@hughbaird Sport, Exercise and Fitness department nominated for award
Briefing note published on supporting prospective students during pandemic
Sector News
@officestudents (OfS) has today released a briefing note on the differ

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4646)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page