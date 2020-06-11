 
Three new governors join Etc. board

Three new governors join Etc. board

The Education Training Collective (Etc.) has appointed three new members to its governing board @srcinfo

Each bringing with them a wealth of unique skills and experience, all have a shared ambition to help the group, and most importantly its students, to achieve further success.

Director of Children’s Services with Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, Martin Gray, now joins the Etc. corporation board along with Sport England and the Youth Sport Trust’s School Games Organiser for Middlesbrough, Anne Vickers, and with extensive experience in school improvement, most recently as chief advisor at Stockton Borough Council, Vanessa Housley.

Martin, as Director of Children’s Services for Stockton, has worked with the colleges that make up the Education Training Collective for many years. He said: “My belief is that in my professional capacity, my responsibility is not simply to run and deliver services, but to ensure we play our full role in supporting and sustaining young people in achieving their own success – something I feel is echoed throughout Etc.”

He added: “I am excited by the opportunities for closer working professionally, but also personally.”

Anne has more than 40 years of experience working in education, mainly as a PE teacher, and she is a driving force when it comes to promoting physical activity. Since retiring as Assistant Head Teacher from Teesside High School, her current role with the Youth Sport Trust and Sport England sees her working with the Tees Valley School Games partnership, planning, organising and delivering a range of inclusive competitions, festivals and leadership courses. She is also a trustee of the Sir William Turner Foundation Trust.

She said: “Having taught for as long as I have, I feel I have gained a great deal of experience and knowledge and I would like to share that working alongside similar minded colleagues who have education at the heart of what they do. I want to continue to help to make a difference to young people.”

Vanessa, whose career has spanned primary, secondary, community and adult education, working in the UK, Australia and the Seychelles, said: “For me, becoming a governor is an opportunity to support young people to achieve their potential so that they can lead safe, happy, healthy, economically independent and fulfilled lives. Of particular interest is maximising the potential of our vulnerable and disadvantaged students.

She added: “I very much look forward to applying my knowledge, skills and experience to support Etc. to celebrate even more future success.”

Chairman of the Etc. governing board, Mark White OBE DL, said: “It takes a wide range of people, each with a unique skill set, to make up an effective governing board and we believe we have achieved that at the Education Training Collective.

“We are thrilled to now welcome Martin, Anne and Vanessa, to the team and the additional expertise and invaluable experience that each will bring.”

