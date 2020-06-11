 
£585,000 Offered In Grant Funding As Part Of VocTech Seed 2020

@UfiTrust have made offers totalling £585,000 as part of the VocTech Seed 2020 grant call.

Twelve organisations have been offered grants of up to £50,000 to deliver projects that use digital technology to improve vocational skills.

The projects are spread far and wide across the UK in a variety of sectors including Healthcare, Automotive, and Manufacturing.

VocTech Seed is our testbed where the first spark of an idea can be scoped and tested in the supportive environment that our funding provides. We trust look for proposals that are relatively early stage, helping to prototype ideas, and work out the necessary steps on the journey to scaling and longer term success.

Projects that have received an offer will now move into the contracting phase of their application and we look forward to introducing them to our community later on this year and sharing their journey over the next 12 months.

Jane Holmes, Project Account Manager and Cohort Manager for VocTech Seed 2020 said:

I’ve seen a lot of the VocTech Seed projects we’ve supported in the past develop into very successful products, models and businesses and achieve great success. I’m looking forward to supporting this new VocTech Seed cohort as the projects start their journey with Ufi, developing an exciting range of innovative vocational learning tools.

 

 

