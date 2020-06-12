 
Annual Celebration of Art & Design goes virtual

@BordersCollege annual Art & Design exhibition has been a growing tradition for a number of years now, with students showcasing their end-of-year work to the general public at the Scottish Borders Campus site.

However, with the current COVID-19 crisis, this year’s show will take on a very different format in the way of an online virtual exhibition.

The exhibition has been part and parcel of Art & Design and Graphic Design departments for a number of years now and has welcomed thousands of visitors from near and far.

Disappointing for staff and students, the departments were determined that the event would go ahead this year, and so came up with a virtual exhibition plan.

This involved the creation of a new website, designed by Borders College lecturer Alix Lunn, which allowed the students to upload and showcase their work to the public, albeit with a different format to previous years.

Curriculum Learning Manager for Creative Industries Darren Burns commented:

“It’s traditional for art students to have an end-of-year show, so we were disappointed that it couldn’t go ahead as planned. However, the idea of holding a virtual exhibition, through a newly created website, has been an excellent alternative.”

Visitors to the online exhibition can expect to see, as always, everything from self-portraits to client projects, including the use of photography and digital imagery, as well as more traditional mediums such as pencil, paint and print.

Darren added:

“Viewers will be able to see the inspirational work created by the students at the touch of a button, and, as always, there’s an array of talent on offer. We hope that the viewers enjoy it and would love to hear everyone’s thoughts.”

To view the website for the Art & Design Virtual Exhibition 2020, click here.

