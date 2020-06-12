 
Update on senior leader review (12 June 2020)

Details
The Secretary of State for Education requested a review of the level seven senior leader apprenticeship standard.

Following on from this, the revised standard is currently going through the Institute’s approvals process. This has involved a public consultation which closed on 10 June and we are now reviewing the responses.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

  Action Date Status
1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed
2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed
3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed
4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April Completed
5 Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support 30 April – 4 May Completed
6 Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard 5 May Completed
7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May Completed
8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May Completed
9 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 27 May – 5 June Completed
10 Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard 27 May – 10 June Completed
11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July  
12 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 6 - 17 July  
13 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 17 – 31 July  
14 Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6 - 17 July  
15 Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor 20-31 July  
16 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 31 July – 23 August  
17 Final checks of EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September  
18 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October  
19 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November  
20 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*  

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

