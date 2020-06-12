Update on senior leader review (12 June 2020)

The Secretary of State for Education requested a review of the level seven senior leader apprenticeship standard.
Following on from this, the revised standard is currently going through the Institute’s approvals process. This has involved a public consultation which closed on 10 June and we are now reviewing the responses.
The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:
|Action
|Date
|Status
|1
|IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard
|16-27 March
|Completed
|2
|Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard
|18 March
|Completed
|3
|Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard
|23 March - 3 April
|Completed
|4
|Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard
|8-29 April
|Completed
|5
|Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support
|30 April – 4 May
|Completed
|6
|Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard
|5 May
|Completed
|7
|Finalise occupational standard
|6-19 May
|Completed
|8
|Final checks of standard and submission
|19-20 May
|Completed
|9
|Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard
|27 May – 5 June
|Completed
|10
|Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard
|27 May – 10 June
|Completed
|11
|Outcome of occupational standard approval process
|6 – 10 July
|12
|Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard
|6 - 17 July
|13
|Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation
|17 – 31 July
|14
|Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors
|6 - 17 July
|15
|Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor
|20-31 July
|16
|Finalisation of EPA plan and costings
|31 July – 23 August
|17
|Final checks of EPA plan and costings
|26 August – 16 September
|18
|Outcome of EPA plan approval process
|2 – 6 October
|19
|Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band
|October - November
|20
|Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery
|November - December*
*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.
