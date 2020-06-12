Update on senior leader review (12 June 2020)

The Secretary of State for Education requested a review of the level seven senior leader apprenticeship standard.

Following on from this, the revised standard is currently going through the Institute’s approvals process. This has involved a public consultation which closed on 10 June and we are now reviewing the responses.

The currently envisaged timeline for the revision of the standard and related end-point assessment plan is as follows:

Action Date Status 1 IFATE/Trailblazer evidence gathering from training providers and employers delivering the standard 16-27 March Completed 2 Remote Intensive workshop with the trailblazer to develop a first draft of a policy compliant revised occupational standard 18 March Completed 3 Finalise redrafting of the occupational standard 23 March - 3 April Completed 4 Trailblazer consultation on revised occupational standard 8-29 April Completed 5 Trailblazer to analyse consultation responses with Institute support 30 April – 4 May Completed 6 Remote intensive workshop to review the consultation feedback and revise the occupational standard 5 May Completed 7 Finalise occupational standard 6-19 May Completed 8 Final checks of standard and submission 19-20 May Completed 9 Consult IFATE Peer Reviewer and Worldskills on the draft occupational standard 27 May – 5 June Completed 10 Institute consultation on the submitted occupational standard 27 May – 10 June Completed 11 Outcome of occupational standard approval process 6 – 10 July 12 Remote intensive workshop to revise the End-Point Assessment plan so that it is policy compliant and aligns with the revised standard 6 - 17 July 13 Trailblazer to request costings from training providers and an end-point assessment organisation to inform IFATE’s funding band recommendation 17 – 31 July 14 Revisit standard to check for any knock-on effects on KSBs to enable grading descriptors 6 - 17 July 15 Draft EPA and review undertaken by Education Advisor 20-31 July 16 Finalisation of EPA plan and costings 31 July – 23 August 17 Final checks of EPA plan and costings 26 August – 16 September 18 Outcome of EPA plan approval process 2 – 6 October 19 Addressing of any EPA plan conditions and ministerial approval of funding band October - November 20 Apprenticeship standard approved for delivery November - December*

*Consideration will need to be given as to whether a notice period needs to be given between its approval and final implementation.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page