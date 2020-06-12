Skills Intervention Fully Funded Training at South Eastern Regional College

@S_ERC is recruiting students for a fully funded intensive programme aimed at reskilling furloughed employees or those whose current roles may be at risk of redundancy.

The Skills Intervention Programme, funded by the Department for Economy, offers the opportunity for candidates to gain a recognised qualification in three pathways, Health and Social Care, Digital Skills and Leadership and Management. The courses, set to commence from 29 June for 8 weeks, are subject to specific eligibility criteria.

Elaine Flynn, Contracts Manager at SERC said,

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges to the business community and it is vital those employees who have been furloughed or who are at risk of redundancy are supported.

She added, “The Skills Intervention Programme, delivered by SERC, focuses on upskilling and reskilling in key areas of Health & Social Care, Leadership & Management and Digital Skills. Programmes, which will be delivered online, offer core qualifications along with a City & Guilds Level 2 Introductory Award in Employability Skills and a careers package which includes one to one support for writing CVs, applying for jobs and interview skills. Applicants may choose from: City & Guilds Level 1 Award in Preparing to Work in Adult Social Care; City & Guilds ITQ For Users Level 2 Award; ILM Level 3 Award in Leadership & Management; or, CMI Level 5 Award in Management & Leadership with CMI Level 3 Award in Project Management."

She concluded, “The strong mix of vocational, employability and careers training will help prepare candidates for the return to their current employment or facilitate a move to new employment – both options are necessary to rebuild the Northern Ireland economy.”

