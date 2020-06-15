Barton Peveril Media Student Recognised Nationally

@bartonpeveril student Haydn Reece has been nominated for an award in the @MediaMagEMC Production Competition 2020. Reece earned his place on the national competition’s longlist for his editing work on the short film ‘Doppel Threat’, created during his time on the Media (Production) course at Barton Peveril.

Haydn Reece, who previously attended Thornden School, was included in the annual competition’s Editing category for the ingenuity and creativity he showed in the short film he created whilst in his first year of study at the Hampshire based Sixth Form College.

Using his editing skills, Reece created a spy thriller whilst on his family holiday in Granada, Spain in 2019.

The Media Magazine Production Competition 2020 celebrates the work of the country’s best Media students, in six categories: Music Video; Short Film and Documentary; Editing; Cinematography; Production; Barney Oram Award for Creativity. Due to ongoing lockdown restrictions, this year’s longlisted students will be recognised in an online event on 6th July 2020.

Speaking on being included in the Competition’s longlist, Haydn Reece said:

“I am really excited to be nominated in this competition. I have never entered my work in a competition before, but as it was recognised in College I had the confidence to enter. I am a bit disappointed that the award ceremony will not be running this year, but I am grateful to be able to show my work to a wider audience and hope that this will give me more opportunities later in life.”

Barton Peveril Subject Leader for Media (Production), Samantha James, praised Reece:

“Haydn has demonstrated excellent cinematography and editing skills throughout the production of his practical work whilst completing coursework on the Media (Production) course. We are delighted that Haydn's skills have been recognised and that he has been shortlisted in the MediaMagazine Production Competition for his editing skills in ‘Doppel Threat’, a piece he made as an opening to a Netflix TV show. Well done and good Luck.”

