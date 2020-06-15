 
Kirklees College to offer T Levels from 2022

Details
Carmen Gonzalez-Eslava

@kirkleescollege has been selected as one of the new providers of T Levels from September 2022.

T Levels are the equivalent of three A Levels and represent the biggest shake up to technical education in a generation. With a combination of classroom theory, practical learning and a work placement, students will be equipped to enter employment in their chosen profession, pursue further study or complete a high-quality apprenticeship. 

As a new provider, the college will be offering T Levels in Digital, Construction, Education, Health and Science, Business and Admin and Engineering and Manufacturing, providing young people with the opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to progress and help rebuild the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its commitment to providing its students with the best educational experience available, Kirklees College recognises the importance of offering hands-on work experience within its curriculum. Working alongside industry experts, the college will be able to deliver local businesses the highly skilled workforce they need to succeed.

Carmen Gonzalez-Eslava, Vice Principal at Kirklees College, said:

“We’re delighted to be expanding the options available to our students by delivering T Levels from September 2022. At Kirklees College, we understand the benefits of practical based learning and T Levels will play a vital role in allowing local employers to thrive by employing young people equipped with the desired skills and experience needed in the workplace.”

