Former Cardiff and Vale College student Amanda graduates with a First

Former @CAVC Foundation Degree student Amanda Truman has just graduated with a full degree with a First – the highest honours available.

Amanda - who is “elated” with her First - graduated from her two-year Foundation Degree and Youth and Social Care with a strong distinction in 2019. She decided to continue with the College’s partner university, the University of South Wales (USW) for a top-up year in order to graduate with a full BSc (Hons) in Criminology, Criminal Justice and Youth Justice.

Amanda joined CAVC as a mature student as her son has Additional Learning Needs and she wanted to find out more about the issues he was presenting with.

“I originally looked at the CAVC website and saw a course for Youth and Social Care,” she explained. “I applied thinking it was a college course but upon acceptance I realised it was a university course.”

Foundation Degrees are the equivalent of three-quarters of a full honours bachelor’s degree. As a Level 4 and Level 5 vocational qualification, graduates can progress straight into a role of their choosing or attend university for a third year to gain a full degree.

“I was apprehensive as I didn’t feel I was good enough for university as it had been many years since I was at school,” Amanda said. “I did think of leaving and spoke with the course leader who dispelled my fears and gave me the confidence to continue.”

Once her initial fears had subsided, Amanda soon found her feet.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time studying at CAVC,” she said. “The tutors were amazing and I felt really supported, not just academically but also personally.

“I also carried out my two-year work placement at CAVC in the Widening Participation Department over my two year study period which provided me with great insight into the required skills needed when working with young people.”

Amanda’s final assignment for the Foundation Degree was a short scale research project. She did this about her work placement at the College.

“My course leader invited me to present the results to the College’s annual Higher Education Conference,” she said. “Although I was nervous the presentation went well and I was grateful for the opportunity to develop my professional skills.”

After graduating from CAVC last year, Amanda took the decision usually open to Foundation Degree graduates – the opportunity to spend a year at university and top up to a full degree,

“Moving on to my top up year at USW campus I did feel that my time at CAVC had prepared me academically to continue with my studies,” she said. “However, it was a completely different environment and took a little getting used to.”

Much like at CAVC, Amanda soon settled in, worked hard and was in line for a first. Then the pandemic hit and she started remote learning.

“I found it extremely difficult to study at home and I felt I wasn’t quite doing my best - I had told myself that a first was out of the question,” she said. “However, I achieved a first in my chosen degree, BSc (Hons) Criminology, Criminal Justice and Youth Justice, and I am absolutely elated and extremely proud of my results.”

Amanda did consider staying to complete a Masters course but has decided against it for the time being, having not totally ruled it out. She aims to work with young people involved in the youth justice system and strongly believes her time at CAVC and USW will help her achieve that goal.

“I am eternally grateful to my tutors at CAVC, in particular, Victoria Macmillan and Ali McSorley for their constant support and guidance throughout,” Amanda said. “Lastly, I would also like to pay tribute to Lisa Bowditch, my tutor who co-wrote the foundation degree, and who sadly passed away in my first year, for giving me the confidence to continue.”