 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DCG Launches Online Careers Advice and Guidance

Details
Hits: 113
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
DCG Launches Online Careers Advice and Guidance

Young people and adults who are unsure of their next steps can now contact the @derbycollege careers team via a virtual chat room for impartial advice and guidance.

The careers chatroom will be open Monday to Thursday between 2pm and 4pm with advisors available to discuss a wide range of options including further and higher education courses, including the new T Level programmes, best suited to certain careers and pathways for those people facing career changes.

DCG’s careers guidance services team manager Katie Seymour-Smith explained: “In these uncertain times job prospects and security have come into sharper focus.

“It is therefore vital that young people and adults alike clearly focus on what skills and qualifications they will need to achieve their career goals.

“We tested having careers advice available at DCG’s first virtual open days and the response from the hundreds of young people who joined was very positive.

“This will therefore be available four days a week for school leavers or existing students looking to progress in further education, apprenticeships or higher education.

“We also expect there to be high demand from those whose jobs are at risk now and potentially in the future due to the economic effects of the pandemic.

“This will often require adults to re-train and upskill so it is important that they have access to information about all the options available to them.

“As a college, we have a clear message that education is about careers not courses.

“Our goal is therefore to help visitors to the chatroom explore all the options available to them and to recognise that the choices they make now will be important for their careers in the future.

No appointment is necessary to join the careers chatroom, simply visit www.derby-college.ac.uk Monday to Thursday between 2pm and 4pm and a live chat button will appear on the home page.

DCG’s Inclusion team is also offering a live online chat facility for those needing advice and guidance about support available for students with special educational needs.

The team will be available Monday to Thursday between 2pm and 4pm until July 3 and then by appointment over the summer.

Advice and guidance is available for prospective students and apprentices, returning students, parents and carers, SENCOs, staff from feeder schools and Local Authority SEN advisors.

Head of Inclusion Sarah Le-Good explained: “Moving to College can be a challenging time, especially for students with inclusion needs and their families. The team is therefore on hand for advice to ensure support is available across our college community.

Advertisement

Seetec employees go to polls as firm cements employee ownership structure
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - a leading provider of employment, skills, apprentices
BAE Systems is announcing that it continues to plan to recruit 800 apprentices in the UK throughout 2020
Sector News
@BAESystemsplc PRESSES AHEAD WITH PLANS TO RECRUIT 800 APPRENTICES BAE
World's First Alpha Female Photographer Named as Newcastle College Student
Sector News
A Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) student has been announced as the fi

“We will be focussing on explaining how support works at DCG and how we will be working with students and apprentices in both virtual and face to face learning from September onwards.”

 

​ 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Seetec employees go to polls as firm cements employee ownership structure
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - a leading provider of employment, skills, apprentices
BAE Systems is announcing that it continues to plan to recruit 800 apprentices in the UK throughout 2020
Sector News
@BAESystemsplc PRESSES AHEAD WITH PLANS TO RECRUIT 800 APPRENTICES BAE
World's First Alpha Female Photographer Named as Newcastle College Student
Sector News
A Newcastle College (@NCLCollege) student has been announced as the fi
Regaining knowledge and improving wellbeing
Sector News
A teacher in a secondary school with a lower than average number of pu
Lib Dems set out Five Point Plan to help pupils back to school
Sector News
The @LibDems have put forward a plan to “work in unity” at a local
J.P. Morgan and Prince's Trust collaborate to digitise NHS employment programme for unemployed young people
Sector News
@jpmorgan and @PrincesTrust collaborate to digitise NHS employment pro
Training in a Virtual Age
Sector News
@RADA_London LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL STAGE” SUPPORTING LEADERS AND TEAMS
QEH Praises Efforts of CWA Students Who Have Gone Above & Beyond to Serve Local Community
Sector News
@cwa_college - @TeamQEH Praises Efforts of CWA Students Who Have Gone
Creating art from scrap
Sector News
The session was delivered by special guest Sam Griffiths of Griffics a
New flexible furlough guidance
Sector News
Late Friday evening, the UK Government released guidance on the flexib
Student deferral rates
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/12/student-deferral-rates/Student
Distancing in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/12/distancing-in-schools/Distanci

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: What affect is Covid-19 having on teenagers that struggle with Period Poverty? 14 minutes ago
Seetec
Seetec has published a new article: Seetec employees go to polls as firm cements employee ownership structure 58 minutes ago
kevin brosnan
kevin brosnan had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 7 minutes ago

#CollegeExpo20 A busy morning of excellent sessions! Time now for some virtual cycling over the lunch-break https://t.co/xDBDAUylMk
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4659)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page