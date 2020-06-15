Coventry College's first online Open Day

Coventry’s leading further education provider @CoventryCollege is holding its first ever online open event for prospective students.

Coventry College – which delivers hundreds of courses to more than 8,000 students – is unveiling what’s on offer for the 2020/21 academic year on Thursday, June 18 from 10am.

Visitors will get to hear from students who have carved out successful careers following their time at Coventry College in industries such as construction and engineering, performing arts, sport, and games design, to name a few.

Learners can find out about the opportunities available and the career path possibilities in their chosen field.

Debi Donnarumma, Interim Principal & Deputy CEO at Coventry College, said:

“Although our physical College campus is currently closed for the safety of our staff and students due to the Coronavirus pandemic, our door remains open for current and future applicants, with many studies continuing from home where possible.

“Traditionally, we would welcome hundreds of prospective students through our doors for our open days – and we have seen this demand continue with visitors to our website with students using lockdown to think about their next career step.

“We are pleased to be able to offer an alternative version of our open day to satisfy this demand, and hopefully the detail we have included on the website can act as a launchpad for many successful careers.

“Studying at college can be a life-changing experience for school leavers and those looking to retrain in a new career, as it helps students to unlock new skills, meet lifelong friends, and map out a pathway to help them achieve their aspirations.

“All of the content that we will be launching on June 18 will remain on our website for the foreseeable future to ensure that as many students as possible can consider studying at Coventry College in the future.”

