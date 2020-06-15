 
Wrexham patients enjoy virtual hospital visits thanks to college tech donation

HOSPITAL patients are enjoying ‘virtual visits’ with family thanks to the kindness of staff at Coleg Cambria.

The north east Wales college has donated iPads to Wrexham Maelor Hospital so relatives currently unable to physically visit the wards due to the Coronavirus pandemic can stay in contact with loved ones.

Brian Laing, Informatics Project Manager at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) thanked Cambria for the generous gesture.

“The use of these iPads has been really appreciated and beneficial to our patients,” he said.

“One patient received a Skype call from their relatives in Australia on their birthday, which was great to see as it really brightened up their day.

“There relatives were also very thankful and appreciative that we were able to provide this service.

“Thank you, Coleg Cambria.”

The Health Board had already been working behind the scenes to provide iPads to patients across its North Wales community hospitals and care homes in response to Covid-19.

The donation from Cambria and partner organisations means they have also been able to “improve digital inclusion” at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan.

Mark Brandish, Director of Technology and Library Services at Cambria, said the college’s place at the heart of the community means they are ready and able to support people who need it most during the pandemic.

“Coleg Cambria has been doing all it can to work with our local communities to provide essential services and support to key workers during this challenging time,” he said.

“When Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board got in touch to see if we were able to loan them some of our college iPads in order to help keep elderly and vulnerable patients connected with their families, we were only too pleased to help out.”

