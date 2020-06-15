 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

British Safety Council & Mates in Mind

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mates in Mind Logo

@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - Everyone should have the right to live with dignity and free from fear, whoever they are or wherever they live

“We all need to work together to ensure that injustice for ethnic and minority groups is a thing of the past” says British Safety Council Chief Executive

The British Safety Council and Mates in Mind have pledged to support the struggle for justice and equality for all ethnic and minority groups, wherever they are in the world.  Speaking today from his home, Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council said:

“Workplaces that foster diversity and inclusion also generally promote wellbeing and improved mental health – all things that we at the British Safety Council are passionate about. Working with our members I pledged that we must renew our efforts to ensure that injustice for ethnic and minority groups is a thing of the past. We are one civilisation, one world, made up of billions of unique, amazing people. It is our combined voices, approaches and thinking that make us who we are as human beings. Diversity should be one of our greatest strengths”.

With members in over 60 countries, the British Safety Council Group is committed to promoting acceptance and non-discrimination in the workplace and beyond. This includes a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of prejudice or discrimination.

British Safety Council Group wants people to thrive at work and for workplaces to promote diversity, which in turn contributes to all of our wellbeing. As a Group it will always strive to put inclusion at the heart of its work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions. Today the legacy of the British Safety Council’s founder, James Tye, is a vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

We all have mental health and Mates in Mind recognises that discrimination and inequality can be a major factor in poor mental health and can impact significantly in workplace settings. Addressing mental health at work and creating a safe environment to start the conversation around mental health issues and the causes of poor mental health is a key aim of Mates in Mind support.

This renewed focus was explained by Mike Robinson:

 “Like millions around the world I was horrified by the footage of George Floyd’s death just over two weeks ago. I have been moved by the strength of feeling that has been shown both in the United States and elsewhere. The protests led by #BlackLivesMatter have struck a chord that cannot be ignored and we all should respond.”

Advertisement

Wapping High School Launches Leading Online Safeguarding Solution With Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning Supporting Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
As educators are making extensive use of online learning solutions pro
Northern Irelandâ€™s FE colleges launch new drive to promote business recovery through part-time learning
Sector News
All six of Northern Irelandâ€™s Further Education colleges have launch
Updated Guidance for further education and skills providers - 15th June 2020
Sector News
@educationgovuk updated Guidance for further education and skills prov

James Rudoni, Managing Director of Mates in Mind said:

“Racism as a cause of mental illness, or factor that leads to poor mental health, is an awful reality. It can exist in many forms and not only through interpersonal assaults. There is clear evidence that racism leads to mental illnesses, stress, anxiety, depression and where physical assault is involved, can lead to post-traumatic stress.”

“In our collective efforts to eradicate racism and discrimination, Mates in Mind will be promoting collaborative leadership as an essential ingredient of our work and ensuring that our education, training and signposting services better reflect the diverse needs of those who come to us for help”.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Wapping High School Launches Leading Online Safeguarding Solution With Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning Supporting Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
As educators are making extensive use of online learning solutions pro
Northern Ireland’s FE colleges launch new drive to promote business recovery through part-time learning
Sector News
All six of Northern Ireland’s Further Education colleges have launch
Updated Guidance for further education and skills providers - 15th June 2020
Sector News
@educationgovuk updated Guidance for further education and skills prov
Wrexham patients enjoy virtual hospital visits thanks to college tech donation
Sector News
HOSPITAL patients are enjoying ‘virtual visits’ with family thanks
Coventry College's first online Open Day
Sector News
Coventry’s leading further education provider @CoventryCollege is ho
Seetec employees go to polls as firm cements employee ownership structure
Sector News
@SeetecInspire - a leading provider of employment, skills, apprentices
Former Cardiff and Vale College student Amanda graduates with a First
Sector News
Former @CAVC Foundation Degree student Amanda Truman has just graduate
BAE Systems is announcing that it continues to plan to recruit 800 apprentices in the UK throughout 2020
Sector News
@BAESystemsplc PRESSES AHEAD WITH PLANS TO RECRUIT 800 APPRENTICES BAE
DCG Launches Online Careers Advice and Guidance
Sector News
Young people and adults who are unsure of their next steps can now con
Employers confirm scale of Covid-19 impact on staff: employers invest in skills-led approach to restore confidence
Sector News
In a new research report by @p1stgroup - Covid-19: The impact on skill
Kirklees College to offer T Levels from 2022
Sector News
@kirkleescollege has been selected as one of the new providers of T Le
Barton Peveril Media Student Recognised Nationally
Sector News
@bartonpeveril student Haydn Reece has been nominated for an award in

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4663)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page