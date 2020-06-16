What Will Studying Abroad Be Like In The Post-Covid World?

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on international travel, which consequently has umpacted the 8% of undergraduates studying abroad. In the months to come, travel restrictions will be lifted, and it may soon be possible again for students from the UK to study overseas. The daily routine of studying in-person may look a lot different though, as the educational facilities adapt to post-Covid life. It will be likely in the post-Covid era that more emphasis is placed on online learning, for example. Nonetheless, students will still be able to obtain their qualifications abroad and receive a satisfying, worthwhile university experience that includes travel.

Travelling abroad

It is likely that the actual journey overseas will be different, particularly for passengers travelling by plane. In order to reduce the risk of infection, airline companies are making contingency plans to have less passengers on a flight, but sitting further apart to cut down the risk of infection. Travellers may have to make a declaration that they are fit and healthy to fly. Travel insurance, which also covers emergency healthcare, has become even more important because of the increased likelihood of flights being cancelled or re-routed. Whilst travelling, wearing a face mask may be made compulsory for all passengers.

Going to class

There is likely to be a change in campus life for the foreseeable future when you are studying overseas. There will still be social distancing norms that will need to be observed to restrict the spread of coronavirus. Whilst walking around campus grounds, there may be a one-way system implemented to avoid contact with other students, similar to many supermarkets. Many overseas educational facilities will be arranging lessons and lectures in smaller groups, so that students stick with the same “bubble” of people. This strategy has been shown to be extremely effective in schools in Scandinavian countries. When there are face-to-face lessons, it is likely that there will be a cleaning procedure for the teaching rooms before and after class.

Increased online learning

The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that the internet is certainly not a luxury, it is an essential. This is especially true when we are talking about investing in the future of students. For those studying abroad, it is likely that there will be an increase in the amount of lessons that are taught via online mediums such as Zoom and Skype. This will allow students to keep in touch with tutors and fellow classmates without needing to be in the same room. There will also be a large amount of independent study using online resources, rather than visiting a campus library and it is possible that examinations, projects and dissertations will need to be submitted online too.

Studying abroad will be different in a post-Covid world, but that doesn’t mean that students can’t obtain qualifications in another country. They may however, have to adapt to a new way of teaching in the months to come.