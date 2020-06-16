 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Helping ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors

Details
Hits: 66
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Appian Announces CampusPass™ Solution for Universities 

Appian today announced a new COVID-19 pandemic solution to help school administrators ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors. The Appian CampusPass solution, built on Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform and developed in conjunction with the University of South Florida, runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. Appian CampusPass is deployable in a matter of hours, assisting coordination and communication with all members of the university to restart and maintain a healthy campus.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our most important concern during this pandemic,” said Sidney Fernandes, CIO of the University of South Florida. “Coordinating and communicating across all departments and tens of thousands of students poses a significant challenge for universities, and Appian is the platform that brings us all together safely and securely.”

Appian CampusPass helps university professionals intelligently manage the complexities of returning students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors to campus, while maintaining the privacy and security of personal health information. The solution centralises and automates COVID-19-related data collection and processing, daily health status validation, isolation protocols, and more. Because the solution is low-code, it can be easily modified to fit the specific and evolving needs of an academic institution. CampusPass is mobile ready out-of-the-box for Android and iOS.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

  • A Unified Command Center. See and manage the health and campus status of the entire academic community in real time, through one single interface.
  • Customisable Check-In Survey. Utilise a self-reporting model to collect all information on the COVID-19 status and return-to-campus preferences of every member of the academic community.
  • Mobile Pass Verification. Based on your institution’s and governmental policies, everyone approved to return to campus receives an automated authorisation, displayed on their mobile devices for easy verification.
  • Incident Tracking. Rapidly identify COVID-19 exposure incidents across campus for centralised management.
  • Isolation Processing. Manage the process to quickly isolate new COVID-19 positive, on-campus residential students.
  • Global Languages. Available in English, Italian, Spanish, German, French, and other languages.

The Appian CampusPass solution will be available for purchase starting on July 1, 2020.

Advertisement

With lockdown being eased and the economy opening up, hiring should grow
Sector News
In response to todayâ€™s Labour Market Statistics from the ONS, Neil C
Full Facts about Independent SAGE claims
Sector News
Last month the organisation @IndependentSage claimed â€œrecent UK and
Free school meal availability
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/15/free-school-meal-availability/

You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College's ‘Virtual’ prize-giving ceremony recognises student achievement
Sector News
Celebrating the success of @BordersCollege students through annual pri
With lockdown being eased and the economy opening up, hiring should grow
Sector News
In response to today’s Labour Market Statistics from the ONS, Neil C
Full Facts about Independent SAGE claims
Sector News
Last month the organisation @IndependentSage claimed “recent UK and
Free school meal availability
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/15/free-school-meal-availability/
MESMA DELIVERS QUALITY INSIGHT SOLUTION FOR TRAINING PROVIDER
Sector News
New investment in online quality assurance software is paving the way
Can a Growth Mindset Improve Your Grades?
Sector News
A growth mindset pushes you to think optimistically - and if you dream
Wapping High School Launches Leading Online Safeguarding Solution With Google Premier Education Partner C-Learning Supporting Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
As educators are making extensive use of online learning solutions pro
Northern Ireland’s FE colleges launch new drive to promote business recovery through part-time learning
Sector News
All six of Northern Ireland’s Further Education colleges have launch
Updated Guidance for further education and skills providers - 15th June 2020
Sector News
@educationgovuk updated Guidance for further education and skills prov
British Safety Council & Mates in Mind
Sector News
@BritSafe and @MatesInMind - Everyone should have the right to live wi
Wrexham patients enjoy virtual hospital visits thanks to college tech donation
Sector News
HOSPITAL patients are enjoying ‘virtual visits’ with family thanks
Apprenticeships key to business recovery
Sector News
Belfast-based @_Workplus has been awarded a £40,000 grant from @Innov

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Introduce Plan for Jobs to prevent Great Depression levels of unemployment: The Government has been urged to develop an ambitio…
View Original Tweet

Appian
Appian has published a new article: Helping ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors 11 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole has published a new article: Why Labour Market Information Is More Important Than Ever 1 hour 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4663)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page