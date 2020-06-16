Helping ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@Appian Announces CampusPass™ Solution for Universities

Appian today announced a new COVID-19 pandemic solution to help school administrators ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors. The Appian CampusPass solution, built on Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform and developed in conjunction with the University of South Florida, runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. Appian CampusPass is deployable in a matter of hours, assisting coordination and communication with all members of the university to restart and maintain a healthy campus.

“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our most important concern during this pandemic,” said Sidney Fernandes, CIO of the University of South Florida. “Coordinating and communicating across all departments and tens of thousands of students poses a significant challenge for universities, and Appian is the platform that brings us all together safely and securely.”

Appian CampusPass helps university professionals intelligently manage the complexities of returning students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors to campus, while maintaining the privacy and security of personal health information. The solution centralises and automates COVID-19-related data collection and processing, daily health status validation, isolation protocols, and more. Because the solution is low-code, it can be easily modified to fit the specific and evolving needs of an academic institution. CampusPass is mobile ready out-of-the-box for Android and iOS.

Key capabilities of the solution include:

A Unified Command Center. See and manage the health and campus status of the entire academic community in real time, through one single interface.

See and manage the health and campus status of the entire academic community in real time, through one single interface. Customisable Check-In Survey. Utilise a self-reporting model to collect all information on the COVID-19 status and return-to-campus preferences of every member of the academic community.

Utilise a self-reporting model to collect all information on the COVID-19 status and return-to-campus preferences of every member of the academic community. Mobile Pass Verification . Based on your institution’s and governmental policies, everyone approved to return to campus receives an automated authorisation, displayed on their mobile devices for easy verification.

. Based on your institution’s and governmental policies, everyone approved to return to campus receives an automated authorisation, displayed on their mobile devices for easy verification. Incident Tracking. Rapidly identify COVID-19 exposure incidents across campus for centralised management.

Rapidly identify COVID-19 exposure incidents across campus for centralised management. Isolation Processing. Manage the process to quickly isolate new COVID-19 positive, on-campus residential students.

Manage the process to quickly isolate new COVID-19 positive, on-campus residential students. Global Languages. Available in English, Italian, Spanish, German, French, and other languages.

The Appian CampusPass solution will be available for purchase starting on July 1, 2020.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News In response to todayâ€™s Labour Market Statistics from the ONS, Neil C Sector News Last month the organisation @IndependentSage claimed â€œrecent UK and Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/15/free-school-meal-availability/