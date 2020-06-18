Wilberforce Sixth Form College student's at home artwork gets into BBC online lockdown life Art Exhibition

The @BBC has selected a picture submitted by @WilberforceSFC art student, Georgia Birch, to the SFCA ‘At Home’ Exhibition to feature on their BBC News website this week!

Georgia’s artwork is one of 18 pictures appearing on the main BBC News homepage in a dedicated exhibition.

“I am so happy to be given the opportunity to be involved in the exhibition, I couldn’t have done it without the guidance of my teachers across the years. I plan to take my skills I have learned onto university where I will be studying Interior Design at University of East London.”

Dreaming of Going Out, by Georgia Birch from Wilberforce Sixth Form College in Hull

This online exhibition by sixth-form college students from 46 different colleges features artists expressing their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The exhibition, entitled At Home, has been co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and features the work of 140 students.

"This exhibition highlights the extraordinary artistic talent that exists in our sector," said Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA.

"It is imperative that we keep the arts in education secure and flourishing.

"If young people are to make a valuable contribution to society - even if they are to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians - they need to develop their creative skills, their artistic sensitivities and their ability to interact with others.

"All of this will be more important than ever in the post-Covid world."

Georgia’s teachers from the Visual Arts Faculty at Wilberforce College, Charlotte Jenner and Tim Smith, are full of praise for Georgia’s BBC success:

‘Georgia has been a pleasure to teach has embraced all aspects of the course with enthusiasm and truly deserves the recognition.’

‘She has worked really hard throughout the course and she wasn’t going to let lockdown get in the way of what she does – her Instagram is full of lively, creative work which shows her throwing herself into the creative process to get the most out of any situation.’

