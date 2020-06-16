Leicester College becomes newest ECA associate

@LeicesterColl has announced that it is formally linking up with the @ECALive - the ECA is the UK’s leading trade association for electrotechnical and engineering services businesses.

The FE college will become an ECA Educational Associate, providing them with additional engagement opportunities with the trade body and its members, in order to maximise business success within the sector.

This package also includes access to a range of ECA content, including best practice guides and research, the latest technical and industry news, the ECA magazine, and use of a logo.

ECA Director of Member Services Helen Atkinson commented: “We are delighted to welcome Leicester College as the ECA’s newest Educational Associate. We look forward to working closely with the college over the coming period to maximise commercial opportunities and industry collaboration.

“Leicester College will now have access to an unbeatable package of resources, and the ability to further engage with the ECA’s membership base, which includes many leading electrotechnical and engineering services businesses.”

Construction Programme Area Manager at Leicester College, Neil McManus said: “The opportunity to engage further with the ECA – the industry’s foremost trade association - and its highly accomplished membership was an absolute no-brainer. Leicester College will be utilising our ECA associate status to help our business grow and ensure the industry delivers best practice and high standards.”

The ECA has almost 3,000 members, who undertake a range of electrotechnical design, installation, inspection, testing, monitoring and maintenance work. ECA members range from SME electrical firms to nationwide engineering services businesses, with a combined turnover of over £6 billion annually.

In addition, the ECA runs an associate programme for manufacturers, distributors, consultants, training providers, educators, specifiers and end clients working within the electrotechnical arena.

