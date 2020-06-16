 
College’s commitment to diversity

Veronica Anthony-David

@BarkingCollege has published its workforce diversity data as part of its response to Black Lives Matter.

The data shows that about 30% of staff identify themselves as Black, Asian, and minority ethnic (BAME) and 3 of the 5 top executives, including the Principal, at the College are BAME.

Veronica Anthony-David is one of those 5 top executives. Mrs Anthony-David is Chief Transformation Officer at the College, overseeing human resources, safeguarding and learning innovation. She explains: “Our commitment to racial equality comes right from the top of our organisation and pervades everything we do.

“We felt that making our workforce diversity data public is a good way to demonstrate that we are truly committed to diversity. It’s one thing for an organisation to say the right things, but quite another for it to do the right things, day in, day out.

““We serve a diverse student community and borough, and it is important that our workforce and leadership team is truly representative of that.”

Mrs Anthony-David, who joined the College in April, added: “When I was looking for a new role, it was really important for me to know that I was joining an organisation that was serious about equality and diversity.” 

 

