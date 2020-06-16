 
Students succeed in lockdown with Apps for Good Awards

Students aged between 10-18 from across the UK, the US and Portugal have been competing during lockdown to be part of the 10th annual @AppsforGood awards.

Today (16 Jun) Apps for Good have released the details of the 15 finalists and opened the People’s Choice Awards.

The students have been designing their own tech products based on real-world problems, many that affected them during lockdown.

Themes include mental health, food poverty, getting outside and even one to help avoid queues. Many students started lessons as a team during the school term supported by their teachers. While others got involved by using the home study resources that Apps for Good created to support students during the pandemic.

“The applications this year have really blown us away, every single one was completed during lockdown, meaning that every teacher and student had been thrown into a completely unexpected situation. We are so proud of everyone who applied, and to choose just 15 was incredibly hard.” said Apps for Good CEO Heather Picov.
Apps for Good is committed to giving young people the skills that they need to make their future with new technology using their free online resources for teachers. Working alongside their peers, their teachers and industry experts, young people create tech products that make a difference to the world.

Awards shortlisters have given their time and expertise to the students - each student participating this year will get detailed feedback on their entry. There are 6 different categories which include Digital Explorers, Future Technologists, Founders & Leaders, Community Heroes & Global Innovators, which are supported by technology and business partners like Spotify, The Lego Group, BNY Mellon, Eight Roads, Vodafone, Marsh.

Alongside the opportunity to win in their category all finalists get the opportunity to win in the People’s Choice award, voting is open and closes on the 25th of June at midnight.

FINALIST INFORMATION

Digital Explorers

ThinkAgain - Support for families impacted by  childhood dementia - Denbigh High School
Safety Net - Safety net for independent teens - Caerleon Comprehensive School

Q-Pid - Avoid long queues - Dunoon Grammar School

Community Heroes

HelpZone - Anonymous support for young people who need it - Rosshall Academy

INeed Recipes - Healthy and affordable recipe guide for your family - Denbigh High School

iNav - Helping hand to navigate our digital age - Dr Challoner's Grammar School

Founders & Leaders

Sandspace - Find the quietest beaches in a socially-distanced world - Agrupamento de Escolas Dr. Serafim Leite

AI Noise Sensor - Improving noise pollution management at noise-sensitive sites - City of London School

MON - Preparing for your financial future - Dr Challoner's Grammar School

Future Technologists

epiCpen - Smart EpiPen that tracks usage and sends alerts - Dunoon Grammar School

Global Health Service - Access to medical appointments and services all in one place - Trinity Church of England High School and Sixth Form

GnasherSnapper - Better dental health for children - The St Marylebone CE School

Global Innovators
RestShare - Getting excess food to those who need it the most - Somers High School

Adventures - Enjoy the outdoors wherever you are - South Wilts Grammar School

Space Bubble - Helping teens cope with mental health issues - Bridgwater & Taunton College 

  

 

