Fred Jarvis, CBE - trade unionist and former General Secretary of the NUT dies aged 95

Commenting on the sad news of the death of @FredJarvisCBE Kevin Courtney and Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary's of the National Education Union, said:

"Fred Jarvis lived a long and distinguished life - committed to his passions for trades unionism, education, photography and West Ham United.

'Fred was a trade unionist to his core - from his student days as President of the the NUS in the 1950s through his position as General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers from 1975 - 1989.

'Fred was President of the Trades Union Congress from 1988-9.

'He remained a campaigner on education throughout his retirement - setting up the New Visions for Education Group. His tireless and unending work for education was recognised in 2015 when he was awarded the CBE in the New Years Honours list.

'Fred's commitment to the NUT and the NEU after its amalgamation with the ATL in 2017 was unstinting He continued to attend all annual conferences and play a part in the Union's work to the very end. Fred was a great supporter of professional unity and was delighted to see the formation of the NEU.

'Fred meant so much to so many people in the trade union movement. His commitment and dedication to education and the trade union movement will continue to be remembered at the NEU annual conference through the Fred and Anne Jarvis award established in 2007 and presented annually to those who have campaigned tirelessly for children and young people.

'Fred will be missed by many but also remembered by many for the remarkable contribution he made throughout his life to education and the trade union movement."