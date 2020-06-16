 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Have your say on new agriculture T Level training for 16 to 19s

Details
Hits: 58
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
  • New T Level can bring more skilled young people into agriculture, land management and production and capitalise on exciting technological advances.
  • Take part in consultation to help shape exciting government training programme geared at 16 to 19-year-olds.

The need to attract young and upcoming talent into farming has never been greater.

The average age of farmers in this country is now approaching 60, while the proportion aged under 35 has remained stubbornly under 5% since the turn of the millennium.

This brings with it long-held concerns about where the next generation trained to meet advancing technology needs will come from.

T Levels can play a major role in redressing that and the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, a government body that oversees technical education, needs your help with shaping them. Our consultation is seeking the views of everyone involved with the agriculture, land management and production sector on the planned content for this exciting new qualification.

The Institute’s deputy director for technical education implementation, Carmel Grant, said:

“T Levels can play a vital role in attracting younger people into agriculture, land management and production and maximising benefits to the sector from technological advances. This consultation is open to everyone who cares about agriculture and how we train the next generation. We need feedback from as many people as possible.”

The consultation is focused on the draft outline content for the T Level designed by our panel of industry experts. It involves seven training specialisms: crop production, floristry, habitat management (land and water), land-based engineering, livestock production, ornamental and environmental horticulture and landscaping, trees and woodland management and maintenance.

T Levels are new two-year classroom-based technical study programmes, which will also involve a substantial amount of work experience. They are being rolled out across the economy and alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to students aged 16 – 19.

Alongside the agriculture, land management and production T Level, another consultation has been launched on the draft outline content for animal care and management T Level. This also closes on Monday, 13 July.

 

For background

  • T Levels will be the technical equivalent to A Levels, combining classroom theory, practical learning and an industry placement. The new T Levels will involve 80 per cent classroom-based learning, and 20 per cent on-the-job learning through substantial industry placements and are equivalent to 3 A Levels.
  • T levels are being rolled out from 2020 to 2023 across 11 different sectors, which in addition to agriculture include sectors such as digital, construction, engineering & manufacturing and business & administration.
  • The first three T Levels (in Education and Childcare, Construction and Digital) will be available for delivery to students from September 2020.
  • The agriculture and land management and production, and animal care and management T Levels will be launched in 2023
  • This Institute will be running webinars for employers starting next week to gather feedback on the draft outline content and ensure T Levels include the knowledge and skills required by those who will be recruiting people into the industry. For more information email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. These will take place on:

Floristry: 22 June

Crop Production: 22nd June

Ornamental and Environmental Horticulture and Landscaping: 23 June

Tree and Woodland Management and Maintenance: 23 June

Land-based Engineering: 24 June

Livestock Production: 24 June

Habitat Management - Land and Water: 26 June

Animal Care and Management: 30 June

Equine Care and Management: 30 June

Advertisement

Zoos reopening focuses minds on training for animal care sector
Sector News
With zoos and safari parks reopening from lockdown now is a great time
Moving to the next phase: Governance in further education
Sector News
A new paper from @FETforL considers what â€˜matureâ€™ governance shoul
New Visusafe stencil kit provides a visual aid for colleges to be #CovidSecure
Sector News
@Beaverswood : Improved management of social distancing in FE colleges

You may also be interested in these articles:

Zoos reopening focuses minds on training for animal care sector
Sector News
With zoos and safari parks reopening from lockdown now is a great time
Moving to the next phase: Governance in further education
Sector News
A new paper from @FETforL considers what ‘mature’ governance shoul
New Visusafe stencil kit provides a visual aid for colleges to be #CovidSecure
Sector News
@Beaverswood : Improved management of social distancing in FE colleges
AELP responds to the latest increase in unemployment
Sector News
@AELPUK responds to today’s ONS data showing that since the pandemic
Helping ensure a safe and healthy return-to-campus for students, faculty, staff, vendors, and visitors
Sector News
@Appian Announces CampusPass™ Solution for Universities Appian today
Leicester College becomes newest ECA associate
Sector News
@LeicesterColl has announced that it is formally linking up with the @
College’s commitment to diversity
Sector News
@BarkingCollege has published its workforce diversity data as part of
Borders College's ‘Virtual’ prize-giving ceremony recognises student achievement
Sector News
Celebrating the success of @BordersCollege students through annual pri
With lockdown being eased and the economy opening up, hiring should grow
Sector News
In response to today’s Labour Market Statistics from the ONS, Neil C
Full Facts about Independent SAGE claims
Sector News
Last month the organisation @IndependentSage claimed “recent UK and
Free school meal availability
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/06/15/free-school-meal-availability/
MESMA DELIVERS QUALITY INSIGHT SOLUTION FOR TRAINING PROVIDER
Sector News
New investment in online quality assurance software is paving the way

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

AppsforGood
AppsforGood had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 12 minutes ago

RT @dgs_support: Vote is live for @AppsforGood “people’s choice award 2020” Q-pid & epiCpen are representing @dunoongrammar1 with two fanta…
View Original Tweet

FETL
FETL has published a new article: Moving to the next phase: Governance in further education 2 hours 54 minutes ago
Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: What Will Studying Abroad Be Like In The Post-Covid World? 3 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4666)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page