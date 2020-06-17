Broadstairs College Creative Student’s Knockout Design Secures Local Rebrand Deal

A talented student from @EKC__Group's Broadstairs College has scored the winning bid to rebrand local organisation, ‘Health and Business in Thanet’ (HABIT).

Having impressed company bosses with his striking design, Level 3 Art and Design student, Joseph Yong, was announced as the winner during a virtual meeting with the ‘Think Me Healthy’ Board of Directors and two fellow student finalists on Wednesday 10 June.

“I am really happy my logo was chosen,” commented Joseph, who enjoyed success earlier in the year when he was awarded a Silver Medal for Graphic Design during the 2020 Kent Further Education (KFE) Skills Competition in March.

Talking about his winning design, Joseph noted: “For my logo, I selected colours that represented health, such as greens and white.

“I also wanted to get the sense of community and people across, as that is what HABIT is about.”

Joseph was one of several students from Broadstairs College invited to submit a logo design that embodies the Organisation’s core values and objectives, and can be used on a wide range of digital and print materials to promote HABIT’s events and initiatives.

Chairman of HABIT, Brian Urwin, commented: “It was a difficult decision, but the design by Joseph really conveys the ethos of HABIT, which is to promote health and wellbeing to local employers and the wider Thanet community.”

He continued: “Our Think Healthy Me Board of Management are keen to address Thanet’s health issues with our NHS and contribute to Thanet’s healthy lifestyle solutions. We also recognise the opportunity of working with these young creative students more in the future.”

HABIT was founded in 2017 and aims to improve the health and wellbeing of Thanet’s 141,000 residents by raising awareness of local services, supporting community initiatives, and providing employers with the knowledge and tools to facilitate healthy and happy work environments.

Joseph was awarded £100 for his winning design, meanwhile, the two runners up received £50 each. In recognition of their dedication and hard work, HABIT has offered all three finalists the opportunity to receive coaching and mentorship from Think Healthy Me’s professionally qualified Associates.

