UK’s leading online tuition platform MyTutor raises £4M to meet growing demand for accessible tuition services

@MyTutor the UK’s leading platform for online, interactive one-to-one tuition for secondary school-aged pupils, has raised £4 million in investment, led by existing investor @MobeusEquity Partners. This brings MyTutor’s total funding to-date to £14 million.

MyTutor has seen demand for its tuition platform skyrocket since the start of lockdown, when many children were of course forced into homeschooling, and it will now play a crucial role to ensure that learning gaps are not widened as a result of the extended amount of time children will have spent away from the classroom. The funding will be used to further develop and increase the availability of MyTutor’s platform - working in consultation with its users - to meet this growing demand for support from both parents and schools to ensure that children get the most from their education.

MyTutor has also just been announced as one of four tutoring companies working with The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) on its initiative to launch a new online tuition pilot to help disadvantaged pupils as schools begin to reopen. MyTutor will provide support for 1,000 of the 1,600 pupils in the programme.

