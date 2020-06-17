 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK’s leading online tuition platform MyTutor raises £4M to meet growing demand for accessible tuition services

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@MyTutor the UK’s leading platform for online, interactive one-to-one tuition for secondary school-aged pupils, has raised £4 million in investment, led by existing investor @MobeusEquity Partners. This brings MyTutor’s total funding to-date to £14 million. 

 

MyTutor has seen demand for its tuition platform skyrocket since the start of lockdown, when many children were of course forced into homeschooling, and it will now play a crucial role to ensure that learning gaps are not widened as a result of the extended amount of time children will have spent away from the classroom. The funding will be used to further develop and increase the availability of MyTutor’s platform - working in consultation with its users - to meet this growing demand for support from both parents and schools to ensure that children get the most from their education.

MyTutor has also just been announced as one of four tutoring companies working with The Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) on its initiative to launch a new online tuition pilot to help disadvantaged pupils as schools begin to reopen. MyTutor will provide support for 1,000 of the 1,600 pupils in the programme.

Advertisement

SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development

You may also be interested in these articles:

SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p
Exeter College Announced as EdTech Demonstrator College
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Announced as EdTech Demonstrator College The Department
SAS honours excellence in teaching and learning analytics and data science
Sector News
Through partnerships with colleges and universities around the world,
College of West Anglia Lecturer Hopes to Open Up Possibilities for Future Generation of Doctors
Sector News
@CWA_College Course Director, James Knowles has published ground-break
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Government's Return to Work Package
Sector News
Scottish Government’s Return to Work PackageCommenting on the Scotti
stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month
Sector News
stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe
Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live
Sector News
Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art &am

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4667)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page