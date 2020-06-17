 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy

Details
Hits: 91
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Newbury College’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader, Dr. Tim Coole

@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader, Dr. Tim Coole has been awarded The Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy 2020 by The Council of the Institution of Engineering Designers (@InstEngDes). 

The Institution’s award also known as the ‘Inspire, Support and Achieve’ Award has been awarded to Dr. Coole for his work in the promotion of engineering and design, and in recognition of his extensive work in education. He has gone above and beyond to encourage and inspire the next generation of engineering designers, with his development of Degree and Postgraduate apprenticeship programmes alongside his work with the IED on developing their assessment strategy to become an End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) for degree apprenticeships.  

The Gerald Frewer award is given in memory of Gerald Frewer, a practicing designer at the Kennedy Space Centre.  

Dr. Tim Coole, commented “I'm delighted to be receiving this award. It is a great honour to be recognised for helping to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and designers for the UK's modern industries and to pass on my experience and knowledge to the engineering industry through graduates and apprentices.” 

Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships at Newbury College, commented, “We would like to congratulate Tim on receiving the Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy. He is a skilled and highly qualified engineer and this award highlights his dedication to teaching and mentoring the next generation of engineers.  Tim is a great asset to the team, and we are delighted that he will be delivering the Product Design and Development Engineer Degree and Postgraduate Engineer apprenticeships when the University Centre Newbury opens in September.” 

University Centre Newbury (UCN) will provide degrees and higher-level qualifications in the key sectors of engineering, digital technology, business & finance and health & social care. The first students of the University Centre will begin their studies in September. 

Advertisement

SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development

You may also be interested in these articles:

SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p
UK’s leading online tuition platform MyTutor raises £4M to meet growing demand for accessible tuition services
Sector News
@MyTutor the UK’s leading platform for online, interactive one-to-on
SAS honours excellence in teaching and learning analytics and data science
Sector News
Through partnerships with colleges and universities around the world,
College of West Anglia Lecturer Hopes to Open Up Possibilities for Future Generation of Doctors
Sector News
@CWA_College Course Director, James Knowles has published ground-break
Colleges Scotland Comment on Scottish Government's Return to Work Package
Sector News
Scottish Government’s Return to Work PackageCommenting on the Scotti
stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month
Sector News
stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe
Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live
Sector News
Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art &am

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4667)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page