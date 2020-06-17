Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader, Dr. Tim Coole has been awarded The Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy 2020 by The Council of the Institution of Engineering Designers (@InstEngDes).

The Institution’s award also known as the ‘Inspire, Support and Achieve’ Award has been awarded to Dr. Coole for his work in the promotion of engineering and design, and in recognition of his extensive work in education. He has gone above and beyond to encourage and inspire the next generation of engineering designers, with his development of Degree and Postgraduate apprenticeship programmes alongside his work with the IED on developing their assessment strategy to become an End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO) for degree apprenticeships.

The Gerald Frewer award is given in memory of Gerald Frewer, a practicing designer at the Kennedy Space Centre.

Dr. Tim Coole, commented “I'm delighted to be receiving this award. It is a great honour to be recognised for helping to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and designers for the UK's modern industries and to pass on my experience and knowledge to the engineering industry through graduates and apprentices.”

Jo Houghton, Director of Business and Partnerships at Newbury College, commented, “We would like to congratulate Tim on receiving the Gerald Frewer Memorial Trophy. He is a skilled and highly qualified engineer and this award highlights his dedication to teaching and mentoring the next generation of engineers. Tim is a great asset to the team, and we are delighted that he will be delivering the Product Design and Development Engineer Degree and Postgraduate Engineer apprenticeships when the University Centre Newbury opens in September.”

University Centre Newbury (UCN) will provide degrees and higher-level qualifications in the key sectors of engineering, digital technology, business & finance and health & social care. The first students of the University Centre will begin their studies in September.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career Sector News Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8 Sector News The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development