 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age

Details
Hits: 145
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Girl with laptop

@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resilience Globally

In partnership with EdCast, Genpact is leveraging its real-world digital transformation expertise to help create the adaptive workforce required for the digital age

Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced Adapt and Rise, a role-based online learning platform that leverages Genpact's expertise honed from delivering real-world change for hundreds of clients. By making key insights available to the public at no cost, Genpact aims to enable professional resilience and accelerate adoption of the most critical professional skills and competencies required to succeed in the digital age.

With the quickening pace of change, professionals need to constantly improve their skills to distinguish themselves and provide maximum value in a hyper-competitive job market. Skills that were once seen as nice to have are now critical to succeeding as part of the adaptive workforce required in the digital economy. By opening to the public parts of its highly successful continuous learning platform, Genome, Genpact is helping to accelerate the professional learning process for everyone.

With Genome, Genpact is continuously preparing internally for the future of work by enabling its talent to acquire new skills and evolve quickly as industries and technologies change. Inspired by work done by MIT's Centre for Collective Intelligence, Genome harnesses the collective intelligence of Genpact's more than 90,000 employees. Using Genpact's experts to curate knowledge for its distributed workforce, Genome encourages the flow of information and easier learning. Adapt and Rise takes this tested foundation and is now offering it to the public.

"In this time of unprecedented global change, it is incumbent on those who have resources to provide access to those who need them," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact. "We believe it is important to share the insights honed from our business and technology expertise to help people reach their professional potential and maximise their ability to drive meaningful impact in the world."

Genpact, in partnership with EdCast, provider of an award-winning Learning Experience Platform (LXP) used by Global 2000 companies and large government organisations, is making content available globally to enable people at all levels to amplify their capabilities. Participants can learn and master a wide variety of essential skills relevant to many key roles at the heart of digital transformation.

Expert curators have rigorously curated 1,500 pieces of the most relevant publicly available content that will help professionals upskill in 13 vital roles: Business Analyst, Digital Programme Manager, Finance and Accounting Professional, Human Resources Professional, Infrastructure and Logistics Professional, Process Operations (Individual), Process Operations (Team Leader), Process Operations (Organisation Leader), Procurement Professional, Project Manager, Risk and Compliance Professional, Sales and Marketing Operations Support, and Tech Support Engineer.

Advertisement

Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
Newbury Collegeâ€™s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollegeâ€™s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,

Each role-based channel features approximately 100 hours of bite-sized learning content, including videos, articles, blogs, podcasts, and more. The content is categorised into 14 skills that are common across roles, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, Change Management, Customer Experience, Design Thinking, Digital Business Strategy, People Leadership, and Storytelling. These skills have become core to career advancement across roles and career stages.

The content is presented in the context of thematic journeys, each with up to four levels of proficiency. The learning order is neither prescriptive nor linear; the learner can self-identify a starting point and engage with the content in any order.

"EdCast helps global workforces meet their upskilling and reskilling needs to become future-ready," said Karl Mehta, chief and founder of EdCast. "This is why we launched the Future of Work Alliance that is squarely focused on bringing this vision to fruition. We are very proud to partner with Genpact on the Adapt and Rise platform to bring personalised, role-based learning that is seamlessly integrated with tools that most people regularly use, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Workplace by Facebook, Google, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and others."

Genpact is democratising learning at a moment of historically high unemployment and when economic pressures will likely impact company budgets that were earmarked for learning and development. The company aims to enable professional resilience in a hyper-competitive job market by making available learning for all on the most critical modern skills and competencies that organisations require to succeed in the digital age.

"Whether it's a graduating student, a transitioning worker, or a working professional, we at Genpact believe that everyone should have the opportunity to learn from our experience accumulated through thousands of engagements with hundreds of clients," said Gianni Giacomelli, chief innovation leader at Genpact. "Our collective knowledge allows us to determine what people should know and learn, and serve them the right knowledge to ignite insights, boost skills, and amplify talent. We are leveraging the collective intelligence enabled by the Genome platform to make the most contemporary real-world learnings available to millions of people at no cost."

Adapt and Rise is available now in both web and app forms. To access the Adapt and Rise app, download EdCast from either the App Store, Google Play or the Chrome Web Store and enter "adaptandrise."

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
stem4 launch FREE Mental Health Advice booklet for Parents amidst COVID-19
Sector News
In times of uncertainty and increased anxiety, parents have a key role
Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p
stem4 tips for a safe and happy Pride month
Sector News
stem4, teenage mental health charity, wishes everyone a happy and safe
Barnet and Southgate College Online Art Exhibition Now Live
Sector News
Welcome to the first-ever #virtual exhibition of the Media and Art &am

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community 50 minutes ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens 4 hours 25 minutes ago
AppsforGood
AppsforGood has published a new article: Students succeed in lockdown with Apps for Good Awards 5 hours 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4668)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page