Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyone donned their best outfits! It could only mean one thing; the @BordersCollege version of the Oscars was about to take place.

Organised by the Borders College Students Association (BCSA), staff and students who have gone above and beyond throughout the last academic year recently attended a very different and glamourous end-of-year awards ceremony.

35 participants took part in the interactive and fun session, hosted by Students’ Association President Ann Letham, and the event had it all, including laughter, happiness and tears of joy.

It was, of course, not what the students had originally planned for toasting their success. Normally they celebrate their academic achievements at one of the many end-of-session parties, held by the curriculum areas each year.

Unable to get together for such events, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the BCSA came up with a plan that would see all areas of the College community get together and enjoy a session fit for any Hollywood A-List actor.

150 nominations were put forward and awards were presented to staff and students in a number of areas, from ‘student of the year’ to ‘lecturers who have gone above and beyond’. The session was a great success and a welcome uplift at such a difficult time.

Ann Letham commented:

“With students and staff missing out on the end-of-year celebrations this year, we wanted to give them the recognition they deserved for their hard work and dedication, and what better way than our ‘Virtual’ Oscars Awards.

“It’s been such a difficult time for the College community recently, and everyone has been working especially hard over the last academic year, and in particular the last few months. We wanted to show our appreciation of this by hosting an event and awarding those most deserved.”

Awards were presented to the following people:

Students

Outstanding Student Award Winner - Shaunna Hardie

Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Katy Lowthian

Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Emma Walker

Most Inspiring Student Winner - Louise Morton

Most Inspiring Student Runner up - Karen Jack

Open Award Students – Arran Hunter

Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Gillian Pow

Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Claire Boyle

Lead Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Tony Hinton

Class Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Liam Crawford

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the Sector News Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub Sector News @Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi

Staff

Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Sarah McFadyen

Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Judith Tait Brown

Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Alan Waugh

Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Susan Whyte

Most Inspiring Staff Member Winner – Nigel Gibb

Most Inspiring Staff Member Runner-up - Lynn Findlay

Most Fun Online Lecturer Winner – Wendy McCutcheon

Most Fun Online Lecturer Runner-up – Nigel Gibb

Open Award Staff – Lee Wilson

The College would like to congratulate all the winners, as well as everyone involved in setting up the event.