Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars

The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyone donned their best outfits! It could only mean one thing; the @BordersCollege version of the Oscars was about to take place.
Organised by the Borders College Students Association (BCSA), staff and students who have gone above and beyond throughout the last academic year recently attended a very different and glamourous end-of-year awards ceremony.
35 participants took part in the interactive and fun session, hosted by Students’ Association President Ann Letham, and the event had it all, including laughter, happiness and tears of joy.
It was, of course, not what the students had originally planned for toasting their success. Normally they celebrate their academic achievements at one of the many end-of-session parties, held by the curriculum areas each year.
Unable to get together for such events, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the BCSA came up with a plan that would see all areas of the College community get together and enjoy a session fit for any Hollywood A-List actor.
150 nominations were put forward and awards were presented to staff and students in a number of areas, from ‘student of the year’ to ‘lecturers who have gone above and beyond’. The session was a great success and a welcome uplift at such a difficult time.
Ann Letham commented:
“With students and staff missing out on the end-of-year celebrations this year, we wanted to give them the recognition they deserved for their hard work and dedication, and what better way than our ‘Virtual’ Oscars Awards.
“It’s been such a difficult time for the College community recently, and everyone has been working especially hard over the last academic year, and in particular the last few months. We wanted to show our appreciation of this by hosting an event and awarding those most deserved.”
Awards were presented to the following people:
Students
Outstanding Student Award Winner - Shaunna Hardie
Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Katy Lowthian
Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Emma Walker
Most Inspiring Student Winner - Louise Morton
Most Inspiring Student Runner up - Karen Jack
Open Award Students – Arran Hunter
Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Gillian Pow
Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Claire Boyle
Lead Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Tony Hinton
Class Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Liam Crawford
Advertisement
Staff
Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Sarah McFadyen
Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Judith Tait Brown
Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Alan Waugh
Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Susan Whyte
Most Inspiring Staff Member Winner – Nigel Gibb
Most Inspiring Staff Member Runner-up - Lynn Findlay
Most Fun Online Lecturer Winner – Wendy McCutcheon
Most Fun Online Lecturer Runner-up – Nigel Gibb
Open Award Staff – Lee Wilson
The College would like to congratulate all the winners, as well as everyone involved in setting up the event.