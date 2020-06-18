 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyone donned their best outfits! It could only mean one thing; the @BordersCollege version of the Oscars was about to take place.

Organised by the Borders College Students Association (BCSA), staff and students who have gone above and beyond throughout the last academic year recently attended a very different and glamourous end-of-year awards ceremony.

35 participants took part in the interactive and fun session, hosted by Students’ Association President Ann Letham, and the event had it all, including laughter, happiness and tears of joy.

It was, of course, not what the students had originally planned for toasting their success. Normally they celebrate their academic achievements at one of the many end-of-session parties, held by the curriculum areas each year.

Unable to get together for such events, due to the current COVID-19 crisis, the BCSA came up with a plan that would see all areas of the College community get together and enjoy a session fit for any Hollywood A-List actor.

150 nominations were put forward and awards were presented to staff and students in a number of areas, from ‘student of the year’ to ‘lecturers who have gone above and beyond’. The session was a great success and a welcome uplift at such a difficult time.

Ann Letham commented:

“With students and staff missing out on the end-of-year celebrations this year, we wanted to give them the recognition they deserved for their hard work and dedication, and what better way than our ‘Virtual’ Oscars Awards.

“It’s been such a difficult time for the College community recently, and everyone has been working especially hard over the last academic year, and in particular the last few months. We wanted to show our appreciation of this by hosting an event and awarding those most deserved.”

Awards were presented to the following people:

Students

Outstanding Student Award Winner - Shaunna Hardie
Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Katy Lowthian
Outstanding Student Award Runner-up - Emma Walker
Most Inspiring Student Winner - Louise Morton
Most Inspiring Student Runner up - Karen Jack
Open Award Students – Arran Hunter
Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Gillian Pow
Kindest Student in College Joint Winner - Claire Boyle
Lead Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Tony Hinton
Class Rep Who Has Gone Above and Beyond - Liam Crawford 

Advertisement

Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Covid-19 could reduce teacher recruitment shortages by 40 per cent
Sector News
Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub
Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age
Sector News
@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi

Staff

Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Sarah McFadyen
Lecturing Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Judith Tait Brown
Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Winner - Alan Waugh
Support Staff Who Have Gone Above and Beyond Runner-up - Susan Whyte
Most Inspiring Staff Member Winner – Nigel Gibb
Most Inspiring Staff Member Runner-up - Lynn Findlay
Most Fun Online Lecturer Winner – Wendy McCutcheon
Most Fun Online Lecturer Runner-up – Nigel Gibb
Open Award Staff – Lee Wilson

The College would like to congratulate all the winners, as well as everyone involved in setting up the event.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Covid-19 could reduce teacher recruitment shortages by 40 per cent
Sector News
Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub
Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age
Sector News
@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi
Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens
Sector News
Universities from across the north west have teamed up to help teenage
SAS and Handshake connect early-career analytics talent with eager employers
Sector News
@SASsoftware is collaborating with @joinHandshake, the leading career
stem4 launch FREE Mental Health Advice booklet for Parents amidst COVID-19
Sector News
In times of uncertainty and increased anxiety, parents have a key role
Newbury College’s Degree lecturer awarded top engineering designers trophy
Sector News
@NewburyCollege’s Degree and Postgraduate Engineering Course Leader,
Leeds College of Building Joins 2022 T Level Providers
Sector News
Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) has been chosen as one of the 8
COVID-19: Three tips to get your school transport up and running again
Sector News
As pupils begin a phased return to schools following months of COVID-1
New funds to boost student mental health through pandemic
Sector News
The new platform, Student Space, will launch in July with development
T Levels Virtual Open Day At Derby College Group
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) will hold a #virtual open day on Wednesday J
Training specialist unveils new post-lockdown learning method
Sector News
@PHXTraining A leading north west training provider has unveiled its p

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars 28 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community 14 hours 34 minutes ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Universities from across the north west team up to help guide teens 18 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4669)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page