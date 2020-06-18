 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College Higher Education (HE) is holding a Virtual Open Day

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Find out about undergraduate courses at @BarnsleyCollege’s #Virtual Open Day  

Barnsley College Higher Education (HE) is holding a Virtual Open Day on Saturday 27 June 11.00am to 2.00pm where prospective students can find out about the undergraduate courses offered at the College from the comfort of their own home.

This new virtual event will allow prospective students to attend online information sessions where they can chat to tutors and find out more about a specific course and talk to Student Services where they can find out about student finance. The Information and Guidance team will also be available to discuss options for those who may not know the course they wish to study.

The event will also provide the opportunity find out more about the support services available at the College including the Students’ Union, the Sports Academy and Additional Learning Support.

The College offers a wide range of higher-level programmes including Foundation and Bachelor degrees, Higher Apprenticeships, HNCs, HNDs and professional business and leadership courses in a range of subjects such as Childcare, Sport, Fine Art and Popular Music.

Many courses are offered part-time, making them perfect for anyone wanting to fit study around work or family commitments.

Andrea Clarke, Director of Quality for HE at Barnsley College, said:

“This isn’t our usual way of holding an Open Day and these unprecedented times has meant that we have had to think of new and innovative ways to reach out to our prospective students. Our Virtual Open Day is a great opportunity to find out more about the College and our courses, and you don’t even need to leave your home! So whatever your aims and aspirations are, whether that’s wanting to learn something new or enhance your career prospects, register to attend our Virtual Open Day and see how we can help you to reach your career goals.”

Advertisement

New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
Office for Students responds to HESA graduate outcomes survey
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has commented on the results of HESA's new g

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Cook Up Food Donations in College Kitchen
Sector News
The Hospitality and Catering team from @S_ERC have been keeping their
#EdTech Startup Lectera.com Launches Worldwide
Sector News
The Lectera.com international educational online platform starts opera
Barking & Dagenham College Student Virtual Enrichment Programme
Sector News
DJ, play football, dance – @BarkingCollege takes lessons online Stud
New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
Office for Students responds to HESA graduate outcomes survey
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has commented on the results of HESA's new g
New Junior College Offers Folkestone Teens Alternative to Secondary Education
Sector News
@EKC__Group's Folkestone College has launched an innovative new Junior
College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales
Sector News
A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh f
Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business!
Sector News
Krasimira Krasteva, a Level 3 Business Administration student @CAVC is
Coleg yn paratoi ar gyfer mis Medi ar ei newydd wedd
Sector News
Gydag iechyd a diogelwch ein cymunedau wrth wraidd y broses o wneud pe
College prepares for a new look September
Sector News
With the health and safety of our communities at the centre of decisio
Speculation around independent schools reopening
Sector News
A piece in the Telegraph yesterday (17 Jun) suggested independent scho

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4673)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page