Barnsley College Higher Education (HE) is holding a Virtual Open Day on Saturday 27 June 11.00am to 2.00pm where prospective students can find out about the undergraduate courses offered at the College from the comfort of their own home.

This new virtual event will allow prospective students to attend online information sessions where they can chat to tutors and find out more about a specific course and talk to Student Services where they can find out about student finance. The Information and Guidance team will also be available to discuss options for those who may not know the course they wish to study.

The event will also provide the opportunity find out more about the support services available at the College including the Students’ Union, the Sports Academy and Additional Learning Support.

The College offers a wide range of higher-level programmes including Foundation and Bachelor degrees, Higher Apprenticeships, HNCs, HNDs and professional business and leadership courses in a range of subjects such as Childcare, Sport, Fine Art and Popular Music.

Many courses are offered part-time, making them perfect for anyone wanting to fit study around work or family commitments.

Andrea Clarke, Director of Quality for HE at Barnsley College, said:

“This isn’t our usual way of holding an Open Day and these unprecedented times has meant that we have had to think of new and innovative ways to reach out to our prospective students. Our Virtual Open Day is a great opportunity to find out more about the College and our courses, and you don’t even need to leave your home! So whatever your aims and aspirations are, whether that’s wanting to learn something new or enhance your career prospects, register to attend our Virtual Open Day and see how we can help you to reach your career goals.”

