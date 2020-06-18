 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales

Details
Hits: 30
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Learning Welsh

A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh for adults across north east Wales has received a glowing inspection result.

Learn Welsh North East – led by Coleg Cambria and Popeth Cymraeg – was labelled ‘Excellent’ by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.

Thousands of people in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire have benefited from the Welsh for Adults provision, which is delivered on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

With sessions taking place all over the region and online, Cambria and Popeth Cymraeg have also provided a flexible programme of informal learning opportunities for learners to practice their skills outside of the classroom.

The Welsh Government has set itself the target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050, and the two organisations are determined to help achieve that goal.

Estyn stated leaders had a “clear and purposeful vision” and the provision had succeeded in creating “high levels of care and support for learners”.

The report added: “Learn Welsh North East is a supportive and inclusive community, where nearly all learners genuinely enjoy and show obvious enthusiasm towards all elements of learning. 

“Many express that their life skills are enriched and broadened by learning Welsh. This has a very positive effect on their wellbeing.

“Leaders at Learn Welsh North East have a clear and highly robust vision, which focuses very effectively on their learners’ progress and wellbeing. They provide their colleagues with masterful guidance to ensure the provider’s work is of a high standard.”

The fostering of inclusive and supporting learning communities was also lauded, along with “the energetic and enthusiastic” style of tutors, and the chance to study Welsh in “real-life contexts” within the community.

Llinos Roberts, Head of Corporate Communications and Welsh Language at Coleg Cambria, said their network of more than 50 tutors will continue to champion and preserve the language for many years to come.

“The college’s partnership with Popeth Cymraeg has been successful and well-received by learners across north east Wales, so I’m delighted that is reflected in this inspection report,” said Mrs Roberts.

“While we are working hard to help the Welsh Government reach its target of one million Welsh speakers, it is crucial the courses and programmes we deliver are relevant, adding value for participants and highlighting the importance of the Welsh language as a valuable skill in the workplace.

“That will help to ensure the language continues to be significant, vibrant and at the heart of our communities in the future.”

Advertisement

New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimiraâ€™s progression route really is the business!
Sector News
Krasimira Krasteva, a Level 3 Business Administration student @CAVC is

Ioan Talfryn, Chief Executive of Popeth Cymraeg, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection and very much appreciate Coleg Cambria’s broad-based support.  This has enabled us as an institution to offer an expansive programme specifically here in Denbighshire as part of the north east Wales provision.”

Earlier this year, Cambria picked up first and second place in the Work Welsh Tutor of the Year category at the Work Welsh 2020 Awards, and the institution has led the way in developing Welsh programmes and a culture of inclusion in Wrexham and its other sites in Llysfasi, Deeside and Northop.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New EDSK report on university admissions 'Admitting mistakes' is launched
Sector News
On the day that students around the country confirm their university c
Supporting graduate employability during the pandemic
Sector News
The @officestudents (OfS) has today published a briefing note looking
Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business!
Sector News
Krasimira Krasteva, a Level 3 Business Administration student @CAVC is
Institute of Coding helps over 400k learners access digital skills
Sector News
The Institute of Coding (@IoCoding) announced today that it has enroll
Coleg yn paratoi ar gyfer mis Medi ar ei newydd wedd
Sector News
Gydag iechyd a diogelwch ein cymunedau wrth wraidd y broses o wneud pe
College prepares for a new look September
Sector News
With the health and safety of our communities at the centre of decisio
Speculation around independent schools reopening
Sector News
A piece in the Telegraph yesterday (17 Jun) suggested independent scho
City of Bristol College Joins Collab Group
Sector News
The @CollabGrp of Colleges is pleased to announce City of Bristol Coll
Borders College holds its ‘virtual’ version of the Oscars
Sector News
The red carpet was rolled out, the media crew were prepped and everyon
Pharmacy Students in the Heart of the Community
Sector News
Students from @S_ERC (SERC) have been making a real difference in the
Covid-19 could reduce teacher recruitment shortages by 40 per cent
Sector News
Today (18 Jun) the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) has pub
Genpact announces learning programme focused on reskilling for the digital age
Sector News
@Genpact Opens Internal Learning Programme to Foster Professional Resi

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 2 minutes ago

SDN Webinar: The Prevent Duty – insights and effective...

In this session, we’ll set out your responsibilities under the Prevent Duty, some of the challenges faced by providers of different types, sizes and...

  • Wednesday, 08 July 2020 02:30 PM
  • Online
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales 5 minutes ago
CAVC
CAVC has published a new article: Cardiff and Vale College Administration student Krasimira’s progression route really is the business! 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4671)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page