College Welsh language partnership supports thousands of learners in north east Wales

A PARTNERSHIP led by @colegcambria and @popethcymraeg teaching Welsh for adults across north east Wales has received a glowing inspection result.

Learn Welsh North East – led by Coleg Cambria and Popeth Cymraeg – was labelled ‘Excellent’ by Estyn, the education and training inspectorate for Wales.

Thousands of people in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire have benefited from the Welsh for Adults provision, which is delivered on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

With sessions taking place all over the region and online, Cambria and Popeth Cymraeg have also provided a flexible programme of informal learning opportunities for learners to practice their skills outside of the classroom.

The Welsh Government has set itself the target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050, and the two organisations are determined to help achieve that goal.

Estyn stated leaders had a “clear and purposeful vision” and the provision had succeeded in creating “high levels of care and support for learners”.

The report added: “Learn Welsh North East is a supportive and inclusive community, where nearly all learners genuinely enjoy and show obvious enthusiasm towards all elements of learning.

“Many express that their life skills are enriched and broadened by learning Welsh. This has a very positive effect on their wellbeing.

“Leaders at Learn Welsh North East have a clear and highly robust vision, which focuses very effectively on their learners’ progress and wellbeing. They provide their colleagues with masterful guidance to ensure the provider’s work is of a high standard.”

The fostering of inclusive and supporting learning communities was also lauded, along with “the energetic and enthusiastic” style of tutors, and the chance to study Welsh in “real-life contexts” within the community.

Llinos Roberts, Head of Corporate Communications and Welsh Language at Coleg Cambria, said their network of more than 50 tutors will continue to champion and preserve the language for many years to come.

“The college’s partnership with Popeth Cymraeg has been successful and well-received by learners across north east Wales, so I’m delighted that is reflected in this inspection report,” said Mrs Roberts.

“While we are working hard to help the Welsh Government reach its target of one million Welsh speakers, it is crucial the courses and programmes we deliver are relevant, adding value for participants and highlighting the importance of the Welsh language as a valuable skill in the workplace.

“That will help to ensure the language continues to be significant, vibrant and at the heart of our communities in the future.”

Ioan Talfryn, Chief Executive of Popeth Cymraeg, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of the inspection and very much appreciate Coleg Cambria’s broad-based support. This has enabled us as an institution to offer an expansive programme specifically here in Denbighshire as part of the north east Wales provision.”

Earlier this year, Cambria picked up first and second place in the Work Welsh Tutor of the Year category at the Work Welsh 2020 Awards, and the institution has led the way in developing Welsh programmes and a culture of inclusion in Wrexham and its other sites in Llysfasi, Deeside and Northop.